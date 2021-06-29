Billing Specialist for a leading telecom company - MultiMind Holding AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna

MultiMind Holding AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna2021-06-29MultiMind Bemanning AB offers staffing and recruitment services. Our niche is to supply staff with language skills and international experience within Logistics, Accounting/Finance, Marketing, HR and IT.MultiMind is searching for a Billing Specialist for our client within the Telecom industry. You will have the responsibility to set-up, administrate and follow-up billing for the customers, and also drive the improvement of way of working, automation and system requirements for the billing process.This position starts as soon as possible and is a consultancy opportunity, with a chance to get directly recruited to the company.The Role As a Billing Specialist, you will be part of the Customer Services team, working closely together with Delivery Managers, Delivery Coordinators, and Excellence Managers, together with securing that we onboard, validate agreements, coordinate deliveries and invoice services for our customers. Your expertise and main responsibility will be billing management and contract follow-up , while the day to day work may include tasks throughout the customer services process. You will be expected to continuously improve the process and drive for automation and efficiency, working with stakeholders within the Telia organization as well as with external vendors.Your Profile You are ready for a new challenge, someone who enjoys working in a climate where there are a lot of unanswered questions. Our client is fast-paced, with lots of entrepreneur-driven people who love creating and finding new business. You enjoy working with people with that mindset and you have a knack for translating their ideas into sustainable ways of working.You have:Experience from a customer service related position in an industry with complex deliveries and charging models, be it within telecom or similar industries targeting the Enterprise marketExperience from B2B sales support, order management, revenue assurance or billing administrationExcellent English skillsExcel competenceYou understand the importance of administration and data quality and you are a hands-on person who likes to get things done and like to cooperate with others. At the same time, you have the confidence and integrity to be able to manage and balance expectations, both from customers or internal stakeholders.You are:Attentive to detailA team playerAble to balance customer focus versus the need to streamline internal processes and audit regulationsNot afraid to speak up if you see potential errors, mistakes or improvement opportunitiesInterested? If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline.Employees at MultiMind are entitled to: Employment terms according to the collective agreement in terms of salary, vacation, statutory pension contribution, sick-leave entitlements, parental leave and overtime compensation.A dedicated Staffing & Recruitment Manager that continuously monitor your career development and ensures good work conditions.Participate in fun activities and events.Generous preventive health care through a beneficial discount on a gym membershipVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid 6 Months2021-06-29Enligt avtalSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-29MultiMind Holding AB5837431