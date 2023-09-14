Billing Developer to Tre
Welcome to Tre, the telecom player that loves to challenge and explore. We believe that team is everything and we want you to have the best leadership of your life. We love differences, hate injustice and are true supporters of good results rather than long work weeks. Doesn't that sound Trevligt?
We are looking for a developer for our Bill IT team, which consists of about 20 employees who handle development for invoicing new products and services at Tre. The team consists of Product Owners, Business Analysts, developers, and testers who work agile with our internal stakeholders for our Swedish and Danish organizations.
About the role
As a part of the Bill IT team, you will mainly work on improving and supporting our platforms handling charging, rating, invoicing, discounting and interfaces (Tibco, Rest and SOAP). The functionality we develop and maintain has a high impact on our end-users and is an increased importance area for our invoicing departments in Sweden and Denmark.
You will work in an agile development team to be involved in the design, implementation, testing (incl. test automation), and analysis. Your typical day will be made up of Singleview, SQL and more.
Together in the team and close partnership with our internal clients we are accountable for finding the best technical solution to our prioritized backlog requirements. We are committed to delivering the most valuable requirements, having the client and end-users in focus. We embrace agile development and continuously strive to improve ourselves.
You can look forward to
• an experienced multi-cultural team where knowledge sharing is our nature
• an organization where drive, transparency, teamwork, openness, and engagement are core
• be part of one of Sweden's best workplaces, according to Great Place To Work 2023
Who you are
We are looking for someone who has a passion for Singleview development and has several years of relevant experience in the systems and working methods. You enjoy being part of the team but have no problem taking the initiative to drive changes to better our systems and services. The position requires that you be fluent in both spoken and written English. Knowledge of Swedish is an advantage but not critical for the role.
Application
We will kick things off and interview continuously before the application end date. For questions about the role, please contact Per Axelsson. Applications are only accepted through the link below.
We look forward to receiving and reading your application!
