Billing Assistant to a Global Leader in Cloud Communications
Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm
2024-09-18
About the job:
This is a full-time consulting assignment that lasts for 12 months. You will be employed by Bravura and work as a consultant at the client company. There are good opportunities for extending the assignment.
About the company:
The company is a leading player in global business communications. They offer cloud-based communication services that enable customers to integrate messaging (SMS), voice application and mobile data services into their business. Communication services are used for handling critical information at, for example, banks, airlines, healthcare players and technology companies. The company was started in 2008 with headquarter in Stockholm. The company is listed as a top 10 growth company by the Financial Times and # 1 by Bloomberg.
Tasks and responsibilities:
As a Billing Assistant, your primary responsibility will be to prepare billing submissions for various customers, along with managing financial reconciliations. You will handle the preparation and review of monthly invoices, ensuring they align with company guidelines and meet all necessary deadlines through the use of financial reports.
Additionally, you will analyze, research, and resolve a range of billing inquiries from both internal and external customers. Effective communication with stakeholders will be key to addressing and resolving any billing discrepancies.
Key responsibilities:
• Responsible for communication of billing requests through Salesforce and email between customer, sales-team and other internal stakeholders
• Maintain and improve financial documents
• Collaborate with other departments to ensure billing precision
• Address customer and sales team inquiries promptly and accurately
• Support monthly and quarterly audits and clean-ups
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Bachelor's degree in accounting, or similar field is preferred
• Experience working as a Billing Assistant or Analyst, preferably within the telecom domain
• International experience is highly valued
• Proficiency in MS Office, you love Excel and have good Excel skills
• Fluent in written and spoken English
• Familiarity with databases and SQL is a plus
To be successful in this role, you are customer focused and have excellent communication skills. You are organized and pay attention to details. The role requires you to have the ability to work independently and take ownership of your own work as well as be a team player. Being able to plan your work and work towards deadlines is also key.
Other information:
Start: 1/11-2024 - possible to start later upon agreement
Location: Stockholm
Salary: Upon agreement
