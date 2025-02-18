Bike & Segway Tour Guide (Dutch)
2025-02-18
Stockholm Adventures offers guided, self guided and private guided tours for groups, individual and families, from all over the world, all year around! We create genuine and unforgettable experiences for people who love exploration and adventure, and in doing so we put great emphasis on quality equipment (we own all our own), outstanding hospitality, fresh and delicious food and careful consideration for our guests and the environment every step of the way.
As a Bike and Segway guide for Stockholm Adventures you can spend your summer riding around our beautiful city, sharing your knowledge and enthusiasm for it with interesting and lovely people from all over the world. What a fantastic way to spend your summer!
Job Description:
To show tourists Stockholm and its eclectic mix of modern and historical architecture, extraordinary natural beauty, grand public squares, winding cobbled alleys, and lively cafes, bars and restaurants.
As a guide you will prepare your tour, welcome your guests, give them clear and concise safety instructions, take them out into the hustle and bustle of the city ensuring they are safe and happy, navigate them at a tempo suitable to their abilities, share stories and facts with them about the local area, and generally ensure they have a fantastic experience.
You should be able to communicate well in Dutch and English, with additional languages being desirable. You should have experience in leading groups. You should be able to work weekdays and weekends during the summer months; April-October/November, working approx. 3-5 days per week, with extra commitment needed through peak season June, July, August and September.
If this sounds like you, please email your CV and a cover letter detailing your motivation to be a part of our team, to info@stockholmadventures.com
.
Please apply soonest as we are recruiting now! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-20
E-post: info@stockholmadventures.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Bike & Segway Tour Guide Dutch". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stockholm Iceguide AB
(org.nr 556958-0250)
Kungsbro Strand 21 (visa karta
)
112 26 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9173229