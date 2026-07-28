Bidding Assistant
Clevry Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Clevry Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the company
The company will be presented during a first interview with the responsible recruiter.
Your Role
As a Bidding Assistant, you will support the full bidding lifecycle – from interpreting customer requirements to delivering high-quality bid documents and coordinating resources across teams. You will work closely with project teams and stakeholders to ensure that all bids are competitive, compliant, and delivered on time.
Key Responsibilities
Bidding strategy and document development
Support the project team in interpreting Requests for Proposal and identifying key customer requirements
Develop high-quality bidding documents, ensuring alignment with strategies and customer expectations
Take responsibility for document quality and timely submission
Bidding process management
Support the coordination and management of key control points throughout the bidding process, including quality assurance and bid approvals
Ensure that bidding processes and standards are consistently followed
Coordinate resources, develop bidding plans, and manage tasks across the bidding team
Post-bidding follow-up
Support post-bid clarification activities
Maintain and archive bidding documentation in a structured and accurate manner
Requirements
Bachelor's degree or equivalent
Solid understanding of at least one of the following areas: wireless, core network, datacom, access network, IT, or data storage
Good knowledge of CRM processes and strong understanding of bidding processes and regulations
Experience in project coordination or project management is highly valued
Professional proficiency in English is required
Fluency in Chinese is considered a merit
Your profile
You are someone who naturally takes ownership of your work and thrives in a role where structure, planning, and coordination are key. You have a strong sense of responsibility and are comfortable managing multiple tasks and deadlines simultaneously without losing attention to detail.
With your strong communication skills, you build trust easily and collaborate effectively with stakeholders across different teams and functions. You are solution-oriented and proactive, able to identify challenges early and drive them toward resolution. At the same time, you are adaptable and enjoy working in a dynamic, fast-paced environment where priorities may shift.
Location: Stockholm
Start: As soon as possible. 1-year consulting assignment with a strong possibility of extension.
Workload: 100% Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Clevry Sweden AB
(org.nr 556723-0486) Jobbnummer
10014523