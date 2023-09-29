Bid & Contracts Manager
2023-09-29
Are you ready to play a pivotal role in driving our business success? If so, TFS HealthScience, a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO), invites you to join as a Bid and Contracts Manager. You will be a part of the division - Strategic Resourcing Solution (SRS), where we deliver resourcing consultancy services as well as FSP Solutions. We are currently in a growth phase, and you will be crucial to our team and the company's continued success.
Key Responsibilities:
This role involves supporting the global sales team and business unit leaders in achieving annual sales goals and objectives. The position entails to actively participate in bid defense meetings, overseeing project handovers to operational management, and contributing to business development activities. Responsibilities also include coordinating responses to sales opportunities, preparing for client meetings, managing budget negotiations, and maintaining positive client relationships.
In this role, the following responsibilities are included:
Coordinate and finalize budget or contract negotiations within specified territories or accounts.
Prepare sponsor presentations and actively participate in bid defense and client meetings.
Assist in business development-related activities, including data collection, analysis, and presentation.
Establishing an effective Sales Pipeline: Develop and manage monthly closing procedures to ensure accurate and timely reporting of sales pipeline numbers.
Analyze data to identify trends and opportunities for improvement.
Process Improvements: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and implement process improvements within the sales and business development functions.
Continuously evaluate and optimize workflows to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
Requirements:
Bachelor's Degree or highly relevant industry experience.
Proposal writing/budget generation experience.
Knowledge about the CRO industry or working experience from consultancy set ups is highly advantageous.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills to effectively engage and influence stakeholders at all levels.
Strong organizational, planning, and multitasking skills
Advanced computer competency with Microsoft Word and Excel.
Awareness of trends and government policies and regulations in the clinical trials area.
Fluency in English is required.
The position will involve independent work, requiring attention to detail, responsibility, and the ability to plan tasks effectively. As an individual, you are sociable and curious, thriving in a dynamic environment and collaborating effectively with the team. It is also important that you possess excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Why Join TFS HealthSciences?
Join our team and become part of a renowned CRO that is making a significant impact on the industry worldwide. Experience a collaborative and supportive work environment where your contributions are highly valued and acknowledged. Embrace exciting challenges that will foster your professional growth and provide ample opportunities for advancement. We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package, including performance-based incentives.
Application
Please submit your updated resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you are interested in joining TFS HealthScience. The position is a full-time permanent employment. The application deadline is 2023-10-25. For further information about the position, please contact: Simon Haile, simon.haile@tfscro.com
- Global Talent Acquisition Manager.
About TFS HealthScience:
We are a leading global mid-size Contract Research Organization (CRO) that collaborates with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies throughout their clinical development journey. We combine the full-service capabilities and global reach of a large CRO with the flexibility and personalized approach that only a mid-size CRO can deliver. Our core values of trust, quality, flexibility, and passion are what make TFS HealthScience the successful company it is today. These values shape our culture and work ethics, reflecting what we stand for and guiding our organization
TFS HealthScience collects and processes personal data in accordance with applicable data protection laws. If you are a European Job Applicant see the privacy notice for further details. TFS HealthScience does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, color, religion, age, national origin, marital status, disability, veteran status, genetic information, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other reason prohibited by law in provision of employment opportunities and benefits.
