BI Engineer
2025-01-24
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 3+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
What is in it for you?As Business analyst/BI Engineer within Manufacturing & Supply Chain you will get the chance to build up the foundation for how we work with data in program management, this organization which drives the implementation of all new cars in our plants worldwide. This central position is situated in Gothenburg, but the scope is global, and you will collaborate with colleagues worldwide.We are looking for someone who is collaborative and organized, interested to work with people and understand their data and intelligence need. The customers for the data will be the senior management and program management within Manufacturing and Supply.We are looking for someone that can manage both taking in requirement and setting up a vision, as well as developing towards that vision. In your work you will collaborate with our data product owners and stewards in other areas of the company but will have very few to turn to for program management data, therefore we are looking for a senior consultant in this task.What you will do. Requirement and vision* Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand and define business requirements.* Translate business needs into technical solutions, ensuring alignment with strategic goals.* Conduct data-driven analysis to provide insights and recommendations for business improvement.* Document business processes, data flows, and key performance indicators (KPIs). Development* Design and develop robust BI dashboards and reports using tools like Power BI and Tableau.* Implement data models and visualizations to drive decision-making processes.* Ensure data quality, consistency, and accuracy in reporting.* Optimize existing reports and BI systems for scalability and performance.* Describe and request scalable data products from our data teams.* Collaborate with the data science and analytics teams to build data infrastructure and support machine learning models. Do you fit the profile?You probably have several years of work experience, and a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, data science, information systems, business, or related fields. And you should have several of the following competences. Technical Expertise:* Proficient in SQL and data warehousing (Snowflake or similar)* Strong hands-on experience with BI tools (Power BI)* Experience of dbt is a plus. Business Acumen:* Excellent ability to translate complex data into actionable insights for business teams.* Familiarity with business process mapping and requirement gathering.* Experience working with cross-functional teams to align data solutions with business goals. Analytical Skills:* Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently on complex tasks.* Proficiency in data analysis techniques and tools (Python, R, Excel, etc.) is a plus. Communication:* Ability to clearly communicate technical solutions to non-technical stakeholders.To perform well and enjoy this role it is relevant that you feel comfortable in taking ownership, enjoy taking the lead to get things done and that you do not hesitate to ask for help when needed.For this position, you need to be fluent in English.
