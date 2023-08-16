BI Developer | Qlik
2023-08-16
BI Developer | Qlik
THE OPPORTUNITY
Boozt.com is built with the power of understanding the underlying data behind every part of the operation. You now have the opportunity of joining the tech team behind the Boozt platform and help the business continue driving this strategy forward. You will work with measuring and creating KPI's for all business units, building triggers, dashboards, and reports, as well as performing ad hoc analyses on the data. This opportunity entails working closely with the tech team, all business units and the data intelligence team.
Data is key for us; we measure and monitor aspects from all corners of the business and use Qlik as a centralized cockpit for all our sources - e.g. products, orders and customers. We need a business intelligence expert to join our team who can help collect, analyze and visualize this for us.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
Design, develop, and test Qlik Sense scripts to import data from source systems mainly using SQL or ad-hoc extracts
Create Qlik Sense dashboards to meet business requirements
Manage user accessibility, streams and tasks in Qlik Management Console (QMC)
Produce and maintain technical design documentation of data fields, calculations and data mapping
Perform quality coding to business and technical specifications
Maintain the data warehouse and interact with our Big Data foundation in Google Cloud
Demonstrate application capabilities to internal users and perform knowledge sharing with users from different departments
Maintain specifications, data definitions, road map, and priorities on BI projects
YOUR PROFILE
4+ years of experience in developing/architecting BI solutions supporting financial, sales, and/or field performance reporting
Minimum of a bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, information systems, or a related discipline
Experience sourcing data from different systems with a deep understanding of their Data Models, ETL procedures and SQL
Hands-on experience with scripting, data source integration and advanced GUI development in Qlik Sense
Experience in end-to-end implementation of Business Intelligence (BI) projects, especially in scorecards, KPIs, reports & dashboards with a UI and user experience focus
Interest in Big Data and Machine Learning methods and architecture
Detail-oriented with strong organisational, analytical and communication skills
BOOZT PERKS
Great personal and internal career development
A culture that incorporates our values of trust, freedom and responsibility
Flexible work environment
Driven and passionate international colleagues
Yes, we really do speak English here, it is our corporate language
A generous employee discount
Barista coffee, veggies and fruits for all, and Friday socials
Milestone celebrations
Wellness allowance and sports activities
Onsite masseuse and medical doctor
A LITTLE BIT ABOUT US
Annually we host a Tech Conference. In 2023 for the 12th time in a row, our talented tech community comes together for Boozt's annual Platform Conference. With almost 200 talented Boozt developers and engineers in attendance, spread across our five tech hubs in Malmö, Copenhagen, Vilnius, Poznan, and Aarhus, it's been three days of knowledge sharing, innovation, and networking.
We are one of the leading e-commerce players in the Nordics. We offer our customers fashion, kids, sports, beauty, and home on Boozt.com and Booztlet.com. You can find our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, our Boozt Innovation Lab in the heart of Copenhagen, a data science team in Aarhus, Denmark, our two tech offices in Vilnius, Lithuania and in Poznan, Poland, and our fully automated warehouse in Ängelholm (one of the worlds biggest AutoStores). Our Boozt family consists of +1100 employees from more than 38 nationalities; we believe that our diverse teams help us build an innovative and vibrant workplace. Would you like to join us on our exciting journey? We are an equal opportunity employer that embraces diversity and inclusiveness. Så ansöker du
