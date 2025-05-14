BI Developer
Assignment - BI Developer (MicroStrategy)
A leading organization is seeking a skilled BI Developer with expertise in MicroStrategy to support ongoing reporting tasks and contribute to platform optimization efforts. The assignment is part of a larger roadmap initiative aimed at enhancing reporting infrastructure and preparing for transitions to newer platforms such as Power BI Fabric and Copilot.
Role Overview
You will play a key role in maintaining and improving the MicroStrategy environment, helping to alleviate capacity constraints by supporting standard report deliveries. At the same time, you will contribute to critical development work tied to system enhancements and risk mitigation. The position involves broad collaboration across multiple business areas, ensuring that the platform remains secure, optimized, and ready for future downscaling.
Responsibilities
Assess and adjust project configurations, including VLDB (Very Large Database) settings
Review and, if needed, revise existing security roles
Simplify and optimize access control lists in coordination with relevant stakeholders
Conduct tests on reconfigured environments and assist other testers when needed
Maintain close collaboration and communication with the infrastructure team
Prepare final documentation covering the updates and changes
This assignment supports various MicroStrategy projects and requires coordination with a wide range of internal stakeholders.
Additional Information
Assignments are offered on a rolling basis, so early applications are encouraged
Required Skills
Proven experience with MicroStrategy
Strong stakeholder communication and coordination abilities
Familiarity with Power BI (beneficial)
Fluency in English (mandatory)
If you're looking for a role where you can contribute to both day-to-day reporting and long-term platform improvements, this is an exciting opportunity to be part of a high-impact transformation.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
