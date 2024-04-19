BI Developer
Sandvik AB / Datajobb / Sandviken Visa alla datajobb i Sandviken
2024-04-19
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Sandviken
, Hedemora
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to dive further into the dynamic world of Business Intelligence (BI)? At Sandvik Group IT, we're now looking for a talented BI Developer to join our diverse and collaborative team at Sandvik Group IT, and wield advanced analytics, captivating visualizations, and robust modeling techniques to empower our business.
Some words about us
At Sandvik, we're going through a major digital shift with the objective of becoming an industry leader within digital solutions and to enable operational excellence through digitalization. We welcome you to a collaborative and supportive work environment where you get to grow and develop - read more about our culture on our career site! We look forward to hearing from you!
Your mission
In this position, you take charge of creating, evolving, and maintaining our BI tools. These responsibilities aim to empower our business to make more informed decisions by leveraging advanced data analytics, compelling data visualization, and robust data modeling techniques. You play a key role in transforming data into insights that drive our business strategies and objectives.
Included in your mission is to:
Develop, design, and implement business intelligence solutions using Microsoft Azure stack (Power BI specifically).
Collaborate across teams to solve problems, develop and execute database queries, and conduct analyses.
Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting.
Develop visual reports, KPI scorecards, and dashboards.
Provide quality reports to customers and ensure those reports meet quality assurance standards.
Enhance existing BI systems through evaluation and improvement.
This position is based in Sandviken or Stockholm, Sweden and allows for a hybrid work schedule.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with previous experience as a BI Developer, Data Scientist, or similar role and a degree within a relevant field, such as computer science or data analytics. You know how to design data warehouses (using dimensional modelling) and how to perform data mining effectively. Significant expertise of data analytics and experience of visualizing data using Power BI is needed, as well as experience with workflow management software and data transformation pipelines. As we're a global organization, you need good skills in English, both written and verbal.
You need skills and experience within:
BI tools such as Power BI and Azure Synapse
SQL, including Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and Server Integration Services (SSIS)
Azure cloud
Python and .net language
We value your personality, and you're characterized by being a critical thinker with a problem-solving mentality. You have a thirst for knowledge and desire to learn new systems, combined with the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously within your project timeframes. With great communication skills, you easily handle various stakeholders across our organization.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Swati Falak, recruiting manager, swati.falak@sandvik.com
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 41 21
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist
Gustaf Sjögren
How to apply
Send your application no later than May 5, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0066167.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Högbovägen 45 (visa karta
)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
Sandvik IT Services - Sandviken Jobbnummer
8624207