BI Developer
2023-08-22
We have embarked upon a journey where we are rethinking how parking can influence mobility and simplify people's everyday lives. We want to become a vital part of the transition toward smarter cities and more environmentally friendly transports, where parking is no longer a final destination, but part of the journey.
About the job
As a Backend BI Developer att Aimo you 'll be responsible for ETL/ELT development, focusing on data flows and ensure that the right data ends up in the right place. You 'll have overall responsibility for how our data flows and how and where it is consumed.
You are going to collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand their data needs and provide relevant insights. You 'll apply industry best practices and design patterns to create a scalable and secure solution that has superior technical performance. The product should meet all business requirements and adheres to architectural models and guidelines.
Key responsibilities also include:
• Create and implement data quality controls to ensure data is accurate and complete.
• Capture, evaluate and define new improvements and initiatives.
• Collaboration with the rest of the BI team, capturing requests and requirements.
• Market awareness, identify new trends and key opportunities for innovation.
• Responsible for IT cost control of the dedicated solution.
About you
This role is a great opportunity for you who have previous experience working as a ETL Developer. We are looking for you who have at least 4 years of working experience from BI/Analytics. You need experience in application management and used to analyze complex problems and finding a solution with the team. You should also have excellent ability to gather and structure requirements.
In addition you 'll need to have:
• Experience with agile working methods.
• Experience with information and data modeling.
• Experience with several technologies, eg AWS Glue, AWS Redshift, Athena, MS Data Factory, SSIS, etc.
• Experience from development of complex technical ecosystems.
• Experience in handling complex flows, dependencies and factors.
• Fluent English and Swedish.
About us
Our company build on over 60 years of experience in the parking industry, but the current Aimo Park was formed in 2019 when Sumitomo Corporation, a Japanese trading company ranked Fortune Global 500 for 25 consecutive years, acquired the operations in Sweden, Norway and Finland from the Dutch group Q-Park in order to invest in and position future mobility services.
By rethinking how parking can influence mobility and simplify people's everyday lives - we have embarked upon a journey. We want to become a vital part of the transition toward smarter cities and more environmentally friendly transports, where parking is no longer a final destination, but part of the journey. Aimo Park also has a daughter company for car sharing, Aimo Solutions.
