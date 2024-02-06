BI Developer - Scania Logistics China
2024-02-06
Logistics Readiness
Scania has decided to install a 3rd industrial hub in China besides the industrial installations in Europe and Latin America. A project within P&L has been initiated to develop and implement this hub. One part of this project is Logistics Readiness, which is responsible for coordinate all Logistics introduction activities, including PFEP, strategy, process development, business cases, pre-studies related to parts introduction in the new industrial hub in China.
Job description
To support our challenge of introducing all the parts and related processes needed in Logistics, we will need to handle a large amount of data, to monitor status and take decisions such as, re-planning, changing sourcing strategies, finding backup plans, or designing temporary solutions. For that we need a BI developer to organize the available data in a way to enable the best decisions along the journey and be able to identify risks and create temporary mitigations.
Your Role
As a BI Developer in the Logistics readiness SAS you are specialized in business intelligence development. You will create best-in-class dashboards for standardized reporting and analytics with a focus on dashboard design to achieve a great user experience.
Help business users with related questions, such as advanced calculations, new features, and similar. Monitor and troubleshoot the performance of our BI solutions to ensure they meet the needs of our organisation. We work closely with the Logistics team in its various functions and with various stakeholder groups to gather and document reporting requirements to meet business needs.
To succeed in the role, we also see that you have:
1 - 2 years of professional experience in the development of Power BI from start to finish.
Experience in implementing BI solutions using SSIS, SSRS, and SSAS.
You are experienced in working with ETL tooling, Data Warehouse models, and Data visualization.
You have a solid knowledge of SQL Server.
Be able to transform data using SQL tables, stored procedures, and views.
Have good knowledge of requirements collection for reporting installation.
Be able to create advanced DAX metrics and Power Query (M-code) to customize solutions for customers.
In the project, you will be a part of an exciting journey to, in the first step set the base for Logistics readiness in China and in parallel, prepare for the future with a high level of digitalisation and new technologies within this field.
Your Profile
Preferably you have a university degree in Computer Science or similar. You can easily work both in teams as well as deliver results on your own. You are fluent in the English language, both written and spoken. Knowledge of Chinese languages is a merit. You are a positive, driven, structured, analytical, and communicative person with a talent for connecting with new people. You easily see the big picture and understand the details, are constructive, see new opportunities, and take initiatives for improvements.
This Position
This position is temporary employment, approximately 22 months, and you will be based in Södertälje, Sweden, and organized under Logistics, Scania Asia.
More Information
If you want to know more about the position, please contact Project Manager Renato Nascimento via email: renato.nascimento@scania.com
Application
Your application should contain a CV and copies of your grades, a personal letter is optional. Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process. Selections and interviews will be held during the application period. A background check might be conducted for this position. Please apply as soon as possible at scania.com/career, but at the latest the 18th of February, 2024.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP.
