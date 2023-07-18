BI Architect
Dentsply Ih AB / Elektronikjobb / Mölndal Visa alla elektronikjobb i Mölndal
2023-07-18
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dentsply Ih AB i Mölndal
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
In the role as BI Architect, you will have the opportunity to join us and become part of the team that works with development, enhancement and maintenance of our Data Engagement Platform (DEP). You will work with advanced analytics and the latest technology and be part of our passionate team. Imagine yourself playing a key role in holding this together. Our Global Data and Analytics department handles the collection and streamlining of data into (DEP), development of BI solutions and reports in the Dentsply Sirona group. The team consists of 20+ members and work cross-functionally, which means that you will interact with many functions such as finance, marketing, sales, commercial, supply and operations. We use Azure tools together with Databricks and dbt for data transformation. This position will be located in Mölndal, Sweden and reports to the Manager of Global Data Warehouse who is responsible for the back-end operations of Global Data and Analytics.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain high quality data warehouse solution
Maintain accurate and complete technical architectural documents
Collaborate with BI Developers and Business Analysts for successful development of BI reporting and analysis
Work with business groups and technical teams to develop and maintain data warehouse platform for BI reporting
Develop scalable and maintainable data layer for BI applications to meet business objectives
To work in a small, smart, agile team - designing, developing and owning full solution for an assigned data area
Develop standards, patterns, best practices for reuse and acceleration
Perform maintenance and troubleshooting activities in Azure data platform
Requirements:
An academic background, with relevant university degree within Management Information System or similar
5 year work experience in a BI position
Experience working in an Azure environment and familiar with ADF (Azure Data Factory), data lake storage
Experience with Azure DevOps, Databricks and dbt is beneficial but not required
Strong proficiency with SQL and its variation among popular databases
You have a good understanding of data design and analysis for BI systems and processes
Strong analytical and logical thinking
Communicative skills, verbally and writing in English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dentsply Ih AB
(org.nr 556051-8812)
Aminogatan 1 (visa karta
)
431 21 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Dentsply Ih AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Dentsply Ih AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7973412