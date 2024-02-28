BI/AI Developer
2024-02-28
Roxtec is the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations. Our flexible system is used within everything from the energy industry through to shipbuilding to protect life and assets from risk factors such as fire, gas, and water. Roxtec is a rapidly growing group serving customers in more than 80 markets. Read more on www.roxtec.com
(http://www.roxtec.com).
Come join us on our growth journey. We are constantly investing in both competence and technology to create an excellent customer experience. Are you passionate about leveraging data to drive business growth? Do you dream of working with cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning? Together we will continue to give our customers world class innovations for the protection of life and assets. If you share our passion for simplicity and flexibility and thrive in a fast-changing environment were almost anything is possible, you will get fantastic opportunities to grow both professionally and personally. Our dynamic organization is based on great commitment, customer focus and a cooperative culture.
The position
We are looking for a BI/AI Developer to join our business intelligence team and help us leverage data to drive business growth and innovation. You will drive analysis, reporting on business intelligence data using various software tools and AI techniques. You will also collaborate with different stakeholders across the organization to understand their needs and provide them with insights and automation.
You will be part of our global IT team, but work in cross-functional teams consisting of both business and IT.
The Roxtec IT department covers operation, development, and support for all the 28 subsidiaries in the Roxtec group, worldwide. The IT department is based at the Roxtec headquarters in Karlskrona, Sweden, where all systems, from ERP through to other special applications, are maintained and developed.
What you will do:
• Develop and implement advanced analytics models and solutions.
• Leverage AI and machine learning to solve complex business challenges.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate business needs into technical specifications.
• Provide data analysis and insights to support decision-making, problem-solving and strategic planning.
• Stay updated on the latest trends and developments in the field of business intelligence, data analysis and AI.
• Identify development needs for the purpose of streamlining and improving the operations of the organization for efficiency and profitability.
You will also:
• Help the team deliver any tasks that are needed.
• Help creating and evaluating requirements, internally but also towards external partners.
• Ensure continuous improvements within the area.
Good to have:
• Bachelor's degree in computer science, statistics, mathematics, or a related field.
• Experience in business intelligence, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.
• Experience in data analysis and statistical modeling.
• Excellent problem-solving skills and a passion for innovation.
• Experience in Power BI.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
You take responsibility for your own work, you are curious, social, and have a driving force for change. You are organized and focused on customer satisfaction and delivery of high quality. You can establish and maintain good relations with partners and stakeholders. You enjoy teamwork, contribute with team spirit and like taking responsibility. You are open to new ideas and experiences, seek knowledge and handle situations and problems with creativity, but you can also relate to well-known standards and methodologies.
Speed, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural also for you.
Please read more about our seven Roxtec Core Values that were set around 30 years ago and that are still the guideline for our business. They encourage us to focus on the customer experience and remind us that we all, one by one and together, contribute to the Roxtec success. You can find the Roxtec Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/?changelanguage=en).
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Rikard Hasselgren, CIO, +46 733 31 32 47, or Elin Jurjaks, HR Manager Sweden, +46 733 31 31 89. Selection and interviews are made continuously, so send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2024-03-24. Ersättning
