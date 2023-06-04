Become searchable at Kraftsam!
2023-06-04
We are looking for ambitious and dedicated individuals who want to be part of taking us to the next level! Become visible at Kraftsam.
We are looking for individuals who are fluent in Finnish, Danish, or Norwegian and who want to work on exciting assignments. Responsibilities will vary but will include providing support to customers, handling customer inquiries, and providing expertise and advice in your language area. You will work in an international environment and will be part of a great team. You are self-motivated, have good communication skills and are used to working on multiple tasks at the same time.
If you are ready to take on the challenge of working with exciting assignments and have a passion for helping customers, then this job is for you! Does this sound interesting?
Become part of Kraftsam's network and become visible to us by submitting your application. Selection is ongoing, so submit your application today! We will contact you shortly. Ersättning
