Become a key player in industrial IT and automation!

About the Role
As a System Engineer, you will play a key role in developing and implementing SCADA and MES solutions for industrial operations. You will be responsible for the entire process - from planning and concept development to design, programming, and commissioning. In some assignments, you may also take on the role of a technical specialist or project manager.
Your Future ResponsibilitiesYou will work broadly within industrial IT and automation, focusing on:
Development and programming of SCADA and MES systems
Planning, installation, and configuration of industrial IT systems
System administration, server management, and cloud services
Virtualization and automation of systems
Troubleshooting and security management of complex systems
Interoperability and integration between different systems
Maintenance and optimization of system environments
Platforms you may work with include Ignition, WinCC, ABB 800xA, and PCS7.
Who We Are Looking ForWe are seeking candidates with solid experience in industrial IT and production environments, along with deep knowledge of SCADA and MES. Additional qualifications that are advantageous include:
Experience with DCS, PLC, HMI, and SCADA systems
Database management and system integration
Automation and virtualization technologies
As a person, you are analytical, solution-oriented, and hands-on. You have a strong service mindset and enjoy working in a team where collaboration and innovation are key.
Additional Information Start: As agreed
Location: Södertälje or Stockholm
Scope: Full-time
Employment type: Permanent with an initial probationary period.
About the Client
Our client is a leading provider of industrial IT and automation solutions, with projects in the automotive, pharmaceutical, steel, process, and energy industries. They offer a work environment centered around responsibility, teamwork, and professional growth.
