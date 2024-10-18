Be the Project Manager who transforms financial solutions
2024-10-18
Join a leading organization at the forefront of innovation in financial technology! We are seeking a passionate and skilled professional to lead the migration of Corporate Cards, collaborating with talented teams across Europe. If you thrive in a fast-paced, agile environment and excel at turning challenges into opportunities, this is your chance to make a significant impact. Your expertise will help shape the future of payment systems-apply today and be part of something extraordinary!
We are looking for a Project Manager. This project focuses on transitioning Corporate Cards from a current system to a new platform. It will require close cooperation between teams working in Germany and Stockholm. The development work will primarily take place in Stockholm, where the teams are highly skilled and committed to the task. The migration will involve transferring around 40% of the corporate card portfolio, along with an additional 10% from private cards. The Corporate Cards involved are issued across several European countries, with the highest volumes coming from Germany and the UK.
The development will be handled by agile teams, and it's important to align with the agile methodology within a SaFE environment. One team will be dedicated to migration tasks, though they will be engaged in another migration when this project begins. For the other impacted teams, this project will be a top priority, following regulatory and daily operational duties. Strong interpersonal and communication skills are essential, as the role involves ensuring collaboration between two organizations. The focus will be on achieving results and resolving obstacles, rather than extensive reporting, as close coordination with the Program Management team will be in place.
Work tasks
• Manage the migration of a large corporate card portfolio between systems, focusing on accuracy and smooth transitions.
• Coordinate with teams in Germany and Stockholm for seamless data extraction and import.
• Ensure high precision in electronic data feeds for invoicing and Travel Expense Management systems.
• Collaborate within agile teams in a SaFE environment to meet project goals.
• Facilitate communication between organizations to remove obstacles and ensure the project runs smoothly.
• At least 4 years experience in financial payment systems
• Familiarity with migrating customer and financial data between ERP systems, particularly in large volumes.
• Knowledge of and experience with agile frameworks, particularly in a SaFE environment.
• Ability to communicate effectively and foster collaboration between diverse teams and organizations.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Strong communication skills
• Results-oriented and solution-focused
• Proactive and adaptable
• Leadership and teamwork
