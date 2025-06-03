BCG Platinion Senior Consultant
More than a simple job, we are offering an ambitious project. Joining a digital practice area of The Boston Consulting Group, the world's leading advisor on business strategy. You are deeply convinced that digital transformation is a key strategic lever for corporate performance and you want to shape the company of tomorrow? You wish to do consulting work otherwise and have even more impact during your client assignments?
BCG Platinion puts technology (BIG DATA, Cloud, API) at the heart of C-Suite agenda, through implementing concrete technical solutions that meet our clients' business challenges (user experience, time2market). The diversity of new uses as well as changing paradigms require designing new architectures, more scalable, orchestrable, and addressable through a catalog of services.
You have communication and consulting skills (listening, assertiveness, problem-solving) and you like to:
Create and develop target architectures in a corporate environment, on component technology and service-oriented architectures (SOA, API, micro-services)
Use procedural models for the development of professional software
Ensure the quality of deliverables
Anticipate and manage project risks (changes, budget, timing)
You have a higher-education degree in General or Computer Engineering, and have at least 5 years' experience in architecture recommendation as well as one (or more) significant experience within the consulting environment.
You are used to working in complex and demanding environments (high-level, international, involving many stakeholder), and fully understand the issues and challenges of clients, their functional and technical constraints (industry, organization, businesses, IT).
Our key words: service orientation - humility - audacity - creativity. If those few words ring a bell, come and meet us! Så ansöker du
