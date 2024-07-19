BCG Gamma Senior Data Scientist
The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a global management consulting firm and the world's leading advisor on business strategy. We partner with clients from the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors in all regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their enterprises.
Our customized approach combines deep insight into the dynamics of companies and markets with close collaboration at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that our clients achieve sustainable competitive advantage, build more capable organizations, and secure lasting results. Founded in 1963, BCG is a private company with more than 90 offices in 50 countries. For more information, please visit bcg.com.
YOUR QUALIFICATIONS
Master's Degree or PhD with significant relevant experience providing advanced analytics solutions. The degree should be in computer science, applied mathematics, statistics, machine learning, or a related data centric field.
Demonstrated deep technical and data science expertise, acute strategic and analytical skills, ability to lead and persuade, drive and energy, and desire to work in a project based environment on strategic issues.
Strong record of professional accomplishment and leadership.
Fluency in at least one scripting language (e.g. Python, R)
Have deep technical and Data Science expertise: The successful candidate will have a wealth of experience with applying advanced analytics to a variety of business situations, such that they can efficiently and effectively advise multiple teams on the best path to uncovering critical insights for clients.
Are an autonomous self-starter with a passion for analytics and problem solving. You will help build new Analytics service offerings that grow our portfolio of products and will captures proprietary content, and support the creation of proposal/selling documents.
Are comfortable managing engagements, client relationships, and acting as a "thought Leader." Strong presence, strong collaborator and leadership skills and ability to operate effectively in a matrix organization are a must.
Love building things and are comfortable working with modern development tools and writing code collaboratively (bonus points if you have a software development or DevOps experience)
Have significant experience applying advanced analytics to a variety of business situations and a proven ability to synthesize complex data; as well as a deep understanding of modern machine learning techniques and their mathematical underpinnings, and are able to translate this into business implications for our clients
Have strong project management skills
ROLE PROFILE
We're looking for a passionate and talented Senior Data Scientist to join our rapidly growing team. In this role, you'll have the chance to roll up your sleeves and apply data science methods and analytics to real-world business situations across a variety of industries. As the field of advanced analytics is rapidly evolving, the SDS is responsible for staying current on leading-edge business applications, tools and approaches, proactively working with the Analytics Leadership to enhance offerings that deliver competitive advantage to BCG.
