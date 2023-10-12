Battery Safety Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Electrifying Team
Ready to be part of a groundbreaking movement towards sustainable transportation solutions? Join Electromobility, the global development center within the Volvo Group for electric drivelines and help us design the future of green mobility. We're on a mission to develop zero-emission propulsion systems that make a real difference for our customers. As a Battery Safety engineer with a passion for safety and innovation, you can accelerate Volvo Group's journey towards best-in-class Energy Storage Systems. Join us in leaving a lasting legacy for the next generation.
Our Mission:
At Electromobility, we're driving the transition to environmentally friendly transport solutions. Pioneering the shift from conventional powertrains to electrification. We're shaping the future of sustainable transportation for Trucks and Buses, while also creating opportunities across all business areas within Volvo Group. As a growing agile-driven organization, we're at the forefront of this vital movement. The Energy Storage System plays a key role in the electrified powertrain, and we're responsible for its lifecycle management, from advanced engineering to product development and maintenance.
Your New Colleagues:
Join the Energy Storage System section, a vital part of Volvo Group's Electromobility division. We lead the Energy Storage System product portfolio globally and oversee its quality management. Your role will be pivotal in ensuring safety and excellence in our products.
Your Responsibilities:
As our Battery Safety engineer, you'll be support the organisation in Battery Safety Attributes.
Your key responsibilities include:
Defining requirements and ensuring the right safety measures during development.
Building a strong network and balancing stakeholder needs.
Be part of a team of Safety engineers.
Collaborating with external stakeholders to influence safety standards.
Supporting projects and tech teams in safety assessments.
Balancing electrical, mechanical, and safety requirements.
Who You Are:
You're a safety engineer of electrical, electronic components and batteries, within the automotive industry.
To grow in this role, you possess:
At least two years of experience in safety within electric drivelines and preferably in battery technologies/systems.
An MSc in Electrical or Electronics, Mechatronics, Physics, or similar.
Fluent English communication skills, both written and spoken.
Your Meritorious Qualifications:
Knowledge of Volvo Group Development processes.
Experience in project management or component ownership.
Familiarity with commercial vehicle operations.
Got questions or are curious about this role? Contact us for more information! Let's team up to electrify tomorrow and shape a brighter, greener future together. Apply now and be part of the electrification revolution!
Jörgen Wulfsberg, Group Manager - ESS Platform, jorgen.wulfsberg@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail, use our career site. We look forward to receiving your application!
About us:
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands and entities that share a culture of Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change, and Customer Success.
Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides Volvo Group Trucks and Business Area's with state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, product planning, and purchasing services, as well as aftermarket product support. With Volvo Group Trucks Technology, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8184530