Battery Production - Process Engineer
2023-05-08
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Dedicated to a sustainable future
The electrification trend within the automotive business is moving rapidly. For P&L this means that we need to prepare for ramping up production of electrical vehicles and help Scania become more sustainable. One major component in an electrical vehicle is the battery. Therefore we have set up a project team with focus to develop the process for in house production of battery packs.
We are now looking for a Process Engineer who wants to join our project team with a focus on enabling Scania's electrification journey. The products are completely new for Scania and we, together with our colleagues in R&D and Purchasing, are developing a product that will be critical for Scania's fulfilment of the Science based targets to achieve a sustainable future. If you want to be part of a great, tight knit team, working toward a more sustainable future, we welcome you to join us!
Your role
You will work as a Process Engineer in Battery pack team; responsible for planning, coordinating and carrying out activities for new products, process changes, product changes and quality improvements. It includes developing the right manufacturing method and that the conditions exist to be able to manufacture the products at the right quality, time and cost.
Your work assignments
You will work cross-functionally with Production, Maintenance, Logistics, R&D, Advanced Engineering, External Suppliers, Project Managers and other support functions.
You lead the work of defining a production process with associated quality assurance methodology. Also you will be responsible for updating PPAP with your interfaces to secure product & production process requirements.
To succeed in your role, you need to be Agile, Analytical and Solution-oriented.
Experience
Scania Technician, Bachelor or Master of Science degree and minimum 1-3 years of experience from Industrial engineering or similar work experience are necessary for the role. Knowledge of Scania production's processes and work method for investments are highly valued. Work experience within production and automation are essential as well as a professional level of spoken and written English. Swedish language proficiency is also regarded positively.
Your profile
The role will require you to be structured in your work to keep track of your deliveries and to be able to present status, deviations and solutions in the intended forum. To succeed and thrive with us, you need to be flexible as everyday life can be unpredictable, you are solution-focused and want to find best practice to develop the organization, and you need to be a team player because we need to have good cooperation with other colleagues in production technology, group managers and operators in production, maintenance personnel, quality engineers and R&D.
You will achieve
A wide connection network within Production & Logistics as well as within several other functions at Scania. You will work with several other units as well as outside parties and be asked to present material for management teams on all levels of the company. Furthermore you will be part of a new team exploring a new field within Scania production and logistics. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of building a brand new factory and build competence in a new technology area that is very important for a more sustainable future in the transport industry.
If you would you like to know more about the vacancies please contact Dario Cancar, Industrial Engineering Group Manager at Battery Production.Dario.cancar@scania.com
Your application should contain a personal letter, CV, and grade copies.
Application period will be open until 2022-05-28.
Selection and Interviews will be ongoing, Scania uses tests as part of the recruitment process.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP.
