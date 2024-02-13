Battery Pack Owner, R&D
2024-02-13
Do you want to join and drive the shift to a sustainable transport system?
Electrification is in an exciting and challenging phase where the demand for electrified vehicles increases rapidly. Scania's aim is clear. We will continue to be the premium brand and will be offering the best electrified vehicles to the market. We are now looking for a highly motivated colleague to strengthen our growing battery testing team.
About
At Scania, we are not yet best in the world at battery testing. But we will be.
Testing has always been a key area at Scania, we test a lot and we invest heavily in in-house capabilities to ensure that the knowledge build up occurs within the company. The battery is the core component of an electrified vehicle, it must give the premium properties that our customers have the right to expect from a Scania. So, to develop the world's best BEV truck, our testing and validation must be the best.
Our team, Battery pack and vehicle testing, is responsible for testing the energy storage on the scale from packs to vehicle. We plan and execute tests and analyze results to ensure that the batteries fulfill the requirements we need to achieve to continue be a leader within commercial vehicles. Most of the testing is performed in-house in our new state-of-the-art battery lab.
Your Profile
We are looking for a driven people person with interest in technology and with strong communication skills. You enjoy having many interactions with your colleagues throughout the day and building a large network within battery development. You do not have to be an expert in battery technology: as long as you have a good foundation and the right interest, you will learn quickly. You possess good problem solving skills and a can-do attitude!
Strong drive reach our goals, well structured
Communicative, good ability to take in and relay complex information without losing important details
Clever and analytical, good ability to understand the underlying technology
MSc or BSc within vehicle, mechanical or electrical engineering or other relevant discipline
Good knowledge of Swedish is a requirement
Your Tasks
As Battery Pack Owner, you are responsible for the battery packs at Scania R&D, this includes the packs in the test vehicles as well as the test objects for stand-alone pack testing. The daily work includes coordination of troubleshooting activities, organizing teardowns and repairs together with the workshops and planning tests and investigations together with test organizations and various stakeholders. It is a coordinating role where you have a lot of interactions with various departments at Scania. We work actively with improving our methods on a continuous basis and have a culture that welcomes new ideas and approaches!
We Offer
At Scania you have the possibility to develop personally and professionally. Our corporate culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. In addition to a wide range of career and development opportunities, we can offer Scania employees other benefits, such as car leasing, flexible working hours, a company training facility, performance bonuses, a pension program, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and the office in Södertälje, the Scania Jobexpress.
For Further Information
Fredrik Königsson, PhD, Head of Battery Pack and Vehicle Testing, fredrik.konigsson@scania.com
We look forward to receiving your application including a CV, cover letter and copies of any degrees and certificates. Selections will be done on an ongoing basis.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
