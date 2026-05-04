Battery Degradation and RUL Specialist
Avaron AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help shape an MVP focused on used BEV next-life planning, where battery health insights need to become reliable input for real business decisions. In this role, you will bring deep Li-ion battery expertise into a cross-functional environment with strong data science, software, and data engineering capabilities already in place.
Your focus will be to make battery degradation assessments technically credible, practically useful, and easy to act on. You will challenge assumptions, interpret health estimates, and help connect SOH and RUL analysis to decisions around contract length, pricing, warranty risk, and residual value. This is an exciting opportunity if you want to work close to both advanced analytics and real-world automotive use cases where your expertise will directly influence how battery value is understood.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and validate SOH and RUL models for used BEVs together with analytics and engineering teams.
You will interpret battery degradation using operational vehicle data and explain what the results mean in practice.
You will compare on-board battery health estimates with off-board model results and investigate deviations.
You will assess aging drivers such as temperature, SOC, depth of discharge, charging behavior, C-rate, load, and route profile.
You will define limitations, confidence levels, and applicability criteria for battery lifetime estimates.
You will translate battery health and RUL insights into recommendations for used-vehicle sales, leasing, warranty, and residual value decisions.
You will work closely with battery engineers, data scientists, and commercial stakeholders to ensure the output is both technically sound and business relevant.
RequirementsRelevant technical education in battery technology, electrochemistry, electrical engineering, materials science, or a similar field.
Strong expertise in Li-ion battery technology and degradation mechanisms.
Experience with battery lifetime assessment, including calendar aging, cycle aging, and real-world usage effects.
Solid understanding of SOH, RUL, capacity fade, resistance increase, and performance degradation.
Experience interpreting battery data from vehicles, BMS systems, diagnostics, or battery testing.
Ability to critically assess battery model outputs and judge both technical and business relevance.
Experience collaborating with battery engineers, data scientists, and commercial stakeholders.
Professional working proficiency in English.
Ability to complete a background check before start.
Nice to haveAdvanced studies or specialization within battery systems or energy storage.
Experience with BEVs, preferably commercial vehicles or other high-utilization applications.
Experience with used-vehicle battery health, residual value assessment, warranty risk, or second-life planning.
Experience comparing on-board SOH estimates with external or off-board battery models.
Basic proficiency in Python, SQL, or similar tools to review and validate analysis results.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7675680-1979658". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9889960