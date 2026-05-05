Battery Degradation and RUL Specialist
Avaron AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2026-05-05
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
This role sits at the intersection of battery science, analytics, and commercial decision-making in an automotive environment focused on used BEV next-life planning. You will help make battery health assessments technically credible and practically useful by bringing deep expertise in Li-ion degradation, State of Health (SOH), and Remaining Useful Life (RUL).
You will work closely with a team that already has strong capabilities in data science, software, and data engineering. Your focus is to challenge assumptions, interpret battery health estimates, explain limitations, and ensure that model outputs can be trusted in decisions related to contract length, pricing, warranty risk, and residual value. It is an exciting opportunity for you to influence how advanced battery insights are turned into real business value.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and validate SOH and RUL models for used BEVs together with analytics and engineering teams.
You will interpret battery degradation using operational vehicle data and connect technical findings to real usage conditions.
You will compare on-board battery health estimates with off-board model results and explain deviations in a clear and actionable way.
You will assess key aging drivers such as temperature, SOC, depth of discharge, charging behavior, C-rate, load, and route profile.
You will define practical limitations, confidence levels, and applicability criteria for battery lifetime estimates.
You will translate battery health and RUL insights into recommendations for used-vehicle sales, leasing, warranty, and residual value decisions.
You will collaborate with battery engineers, data scientists, and commercial stakeholders to make sure technical results are both robust and usable.
RequirementsRelevant technical education in battery technology, electrochemistry, electrical engineering, materials science, or a similar field.
Strong expertise in Li-ion battery technology and degradation mechanisms.
Experience with battery lifetime assessment, including calendar aging, cycle aging, and real-world usage effects.
Solid understanding of SOH, RUL, capacity fade, resistance increase, and performance degradation.
Experience interpreting battery data from vehicles, BMS systems, diagnostics, or battery testing.
Ability to critically assess battery model outputs and judge both technical and business relevance.
Experience working with battery engineers, data scientists, and commercial stakeholders.
English is required as the working language.
Nice to haveAdvanced studies or specialization within battery systems or energy storage.
Experience with BEVs, preferably commercial vehicles or high-utilization applications.
Experience with used-vehicle battery health, residual value assessment, warranty risk, or second-life planning.
Experience comparing on-board SOH estimates with external or off-board battery models.
Basic proficiency in Python, SQL, or similar tools to review and validate analysis results.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7678663-1980729". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9891084