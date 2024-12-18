Battery Center Production Manager - Car Service Business
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Volvo Cars is on an ambitious journey when it comes to electrification, aiming for 50% of global sales to be electrified by 2025 and with the first pure electrified cars being introduced during 2020. To ensure we can achieve and sustain a strong position in the market as an electrified OEM, it is critical to have a solid set up for how to handle aftermarket challenges. Volvo Cars Service Business will therefore implement Battery Centers in each region to secure battery pack replacement supply for the aftermarket as well as fulfilling Volvo Cars strategy for electric vehicle batteries post 1st life. Our department Battery Life Cycle Services' purpose is that we deliver circular, cost efficient and responsible battery lifecycle services. The Battery Center will manage storage, analyze and repair/remanufacture as well as build BEV and PHEV battery packs.
What you'll do
We are looking for a Battery Center Production Manager that will lead our Battery Center in Gothenburg (Torslanda).
You will have production, people and workplace responsibility for a team of blue collar technicians and logistic staff.
Within Battery Center production and logistics, your responsibilities will be:
* Producing batteries according to a defined production plan
* Ensure deliveries according to parts and warranty orders Manning & Recruitment
* Health and Safety responsibility for the people and site
* Ensuring correct skills and development plan the team
* Contact person for quality within Battery Center Gothenburg
* Business & Investment plan, investments and purchasing for tooling and equipment
* Implement and maintain Lean principles
* Support team leader in daily planning of operations
* Support Global Planning & Quality lead
What you'll bring
To be successful in this role, you have experience from leading a manufacturing unit or workshop unit. You have experience of leading blue collar teams and achieving production targets. You have experience from implementing and maintaining lean principles in an operation.
You have experience from working in a structured way with continuous improvements and team involvement. You are a humble and straight forward leader who is good at creating clarity towards your team. It is easy for you to build trust with team members and stakeholders, you value good collaboration but can also take necessary discussions. You have experience from establishing clear targets and follow-up on targets in a successful way.
Experience from Battery technology and repair is a merit.
