Battery Cell Simulation Engineer
Integro Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Battery Cell Simulation Engineer for our client in the automotive industry.
Experience required:
• M.Sc. Degree in Electrical, Data Science, Chemical Engineering, or similar education.
A plus if you have a PhD degree in applied Electrochemistry or Cell modeling
• Expert in Battery Cell Modeling & Simulation
• Work experience from both research & product development environment for cells modeling and simulations of cell/battery performance
• Experience in evaluating cell and battery characteristics
• Understanding of cell characteristics and electrochemistry and its consequence on complete battery systems.
• Experience in working with experimental testing in cell and/or battery lab and data analysis.
• Experience related to Battery Safety.
• Experience from leading studies or projects related to Battery Cell/Battery Simulations and design
Skills required:
• Skilled in simulation tools such as MATLAB/Simulink or similar
• Good knowledge in analysis and design of battery components for electric vehicle applications.
• Ability to comprehend and analyze complex problems
• Lead cross-functional work within Battery Cell modeling area & within Energy Storage System Simulation area
• Driven with a "can do" attitude
• A collaborater skilled in developing professional networks
• Excellent communication & presentation skills
• Holistic view
• Structured and analytical
• Helpful and enjoys sharing knowledge Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-22
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Battery Simulation Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1V, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 01 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
7372315