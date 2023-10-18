Battery Cell Build Analyst Engineer - R&D
2023-10-18
We are building a state-of-the-art facility and a world-class team of technologists for R&D into next-generation battery cells, and we are now looking for a Battery Cell Build Analyst to make it happen. Are you into analytics and love working with data-driven development to solve real-world problems? Then you should join our team, together we enable the future of energy.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Few industries offer as great opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you are also contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
What You'll Do
You will execute the battery electrode and process development for advanced high-energy density Li-ion batteries, by building and assessing new electrode material as well as conducting systematic processing experiments using electrode formulations to identify key parameters for product quality and electrochemical performance.
In this role you will have the opportunity to read and review technology proceedings and papers to broaden your knowledge, project future trends and propose directions in energy storage technology development.
You will be responsible for documenting electrode processing parameters and communicating key learnings to cross-functional teams to enable the transition toward production development. You will work closely with material, design, and manufacturing teams to ensure the successful development of battery cells.
Your work will be conducted in a laboratory/shop environment with analytical equipment (XRD, SEM, DEMS, BIT, optical microscope, data logger, thermal sensing devices, voltmeter, oscilloscope, etc.) You will also handle troubleshooting and resolve technical issues associated with battery cell production.
Your Background
The Cell Build Team is looking for an enthusiastic Analyst Engineer who takes ownership and is eager to collaborate to achieve great results. You are a goal-oriented, curious, and persistent person that enjoys solving problems at their root causes.
-
MSc. degree or higher in Materials Science & Engineering, Chemical Engineering, or Industrial Engineering.
-
Strong academic and scientific background in electrochemistry, applied electrochemistry or electrochemical engineering
-
Knowledge in energy storage materials
-
Experience in material characterization and analytical techniques
-
Ability to design and execute new material evaluation and define the correlation between material property and electrode performance
-
Ability to identify root-causes and conduct troubleshooting to solve issues
-
English written and oral skills and detailed documentation skills
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here.
