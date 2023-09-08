Battery and High-Voltage Testing Engineer
2023-09-08
We at Adecco Professionals are currently looking for Battery and High-Voltage Testing Engineers for future consulting assignments. As a consultant with us, you will have the opportunity to gain valuable experience from various organizations to enhance your CV. This provides you with the chance to further develop within the specialized field of battery and high-voltage testing, while also expanding your professional network and gaining access to valuable contacts.
About the Role:
As a Test Engineer within Battery and High-Voltage, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and testing electrical systems and components. The consulting assignment may involve working closely with a team of engineers to ensure the successful implementation of electrical projects from concept to completion. Your expertise can contribute to improving existing products and developing new solutions to meet client requirements.
Common tasks may include:
• Develop test plans and Organize, plan, prepare, and execute tests
• Manage fault reports generated during testing
• Analyze test results and provide recommendations to the respective technology area
• Perform data analysis
• Document findings and compile engineering reports
• Conduct inspections and document engine parts
• Lead both short-term and long-term test projects from initiation to completion, enhancing future and current production products
• Contribute to the advancement of durability test methods and engage in continuous improvement efforts
• Gain exposure to engine verification, spanning from early prototypes to fully production-ready engines
• Revise test methods and propose updates to technical requirements in collaboration with the technology areas.
About You:
• Bachelor 's degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field.
• Proven experience in electrical test engineering, specifically in battery and high-voltage testing.
• Strong knowledge of electrical systems, components, and test principles.
• Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot electrical issues effectively.
• Strong communication and collaboration skills to work effectively within a cross-functional team.
• Proactive and self-motivated with the ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities.
Contact Details:
If you encounter any technical issues with the application process, please feel free to contact us at info@adecco.se
For inquiries about the assignment or the recruitment process, please get in touch with the responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at Sima.Bahho@adecco.se
We welcome your application!
