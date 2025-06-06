Baseband SW Developer
2025-06-06
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Ericsson is world leading in 5G and we have started the 6G journey. L1 development in the baseband unit is a vital block. We are looking for Senior L1 developer to join us.
When joining Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead, and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team.
What You Will Do
Your focus will be in Uplink Physical layer (L1) parts of the Baseband SW. L1 is vital building blocks in our market leading 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) solution and in future within 6G. You will be placed in a section with two ULL1 teams which will give you a opportunity to,
a) Work with the people with good product knowledge..
b) Grow quickly.
c) Make a large impact.
You will work as a senior developer. Your contribution will be in the feature development and product architecture evolution.
You will be writing inventive, high quality, clean, optimized and mostly threaded code in a multi-core environment. You will be writing unit tests and Multi component tests to secure the quality of your deliveries. And you will have lots of fun.
In a nutshell, you will,
• Develop 5G baseband architecture, functionality, and features.
• Contribute in 6G development.
• Write inventive, high quality, clean, optimized and threaded code in a multi-core environment.
• Maintain and improve the quality of L1 part of the Baseband product.
• Perform trouble shooting and customer support.
• Work with continuous improvements of products and processes.
The Skills You Bring
Technical Competences:
• C programming skills and experience is a must.
• Signal processing knowledge.
• Assembler experience is desired.
• Experience in Python, C++, Erlang, Matlab is a plus.
• Multi-core processor programming.
• Real time embedded systems knowledge.
Other Competences:
• Quality focus & Problem-solving
• System thinking
• Knowledge sharing, collaboration, and communication
• Flexibility and willingness to multitask.
Your personal qualities are important for us and we believe that you are productive, creative and interact easily with other people. In addition, you have the ability to plan and drive your own work in order to reach common goals together with your team. You are also able to adapt and respond quickly to change. Furthermore, you are positively set and strive to meet and exceed our customers' expectations.
Your Qualifications & Experience:
• 4+ years of software development experience
• BSc level (MSc preferred) in a technical discipline or the equivalent level of knowledge.
