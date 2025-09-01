Baseband Developer with Test focus
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-09-01
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Lund
, Kävlinge
, Karlskrona
, Borås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
When joining at Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead, and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self, and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team.Together with your team you will be responsible from pre-study to customer acceptance for new functionality, together with maintenance of current products. The team systemizes, designs and tests the software and takes joint responsibility for all team tasks.
One part of the position is about to together with your team be responsible from pre-study to customer acceptance for new functionality, together with maintenance of current products. The team systemizes, designs and tests the software and takes joint responsibility for all team tasks. The other part is to together with test leaders in the domain take responsibility for test-related matters such as test-frameworks and tools, test coverage and test strategies.
What you will do:
Your focus will be in Physical layer (L1) parts of the Baseband SW and the domain testing of the same, vital building blocks in our market leading 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) solution and in future within 6G. Together with your fellow baseband SW developers, you will:
• 2+ years of industry experience who want to be part of Radio Baseband software development for 5G and 6G.
• Build outstanding baseband software using C/C++, Python.
• Participate in the study, implementation, and verification of new 5G features and, in the near future, within 6G.
• Work in a multi-functional, multi-cultural environment with supportive teammates.
• Work with domain test related matters together with the test-leaders in the domain.
The skills you bring:
• A Master of Science degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Wireless Communication, Electrical or Electronic Engineering or equivalent.
• 2 - 5 years of industry experience preferably within telecom or similar industry working with embedded software development.
• Experience and interest in the test area. Passion for quality and continuous improvements in test
• Curiosity, a desire, and skills to be a great embedded software developer with a special interest in the C/C++ programming language for real time systems.
• Knowledge and experience in 5G and 4G wireless communication e.g. 3GPP specifications.
• Experience with signal processing, RF or air interface measurements, multi-core DSP processor programming in areal-time environment and design patterns in an embedded environment.
• A forward-thinking, hardworking, and creative personality. We love extraordinary teammates who enjoy a fast-paced work environment and adopts challenge.
• Dedication and a genuine interest in the latest technology trends and a passion to solve complex problems no one else has solved before. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "759445-43621580". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Madalina Simileanu 00000 Jobbnummer
9484805