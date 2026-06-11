Base Sw Developer - Autosar & Inverter Control Systems
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-11
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We are looking for an experienced BSW Developer to join our clients team, where you will play a key role in delivering Base Software (BSW) and Complex Device Drivers (CDD) for inverter control systems across test vehicles and car projects.
In this role, you will work hands-on with AUTOSAR-based platforms, configuring and integrating software for specific targets while ensuring compliance with functional safety and quality standards.
Work description:
Configure and develop AUTOSAR Base Software (BSW) for target platforms
Implement and integrate inverter-related Complex Device Drivers (CDD)
Perform requirement analysis, implementation, and integration of BSW and SWCs
Manage and investigate software issues, including root cause analysis and documentation
Contribute to technical documentation in line with ASPICE and ISO 26262
Work closely with system designers, software architects, and developers
Clarify specifications, system design questions, and development processes
Support quality assurance activities and continuous improvements
Key technical areas
BSW configuration (e.g. Memory Protection, WDGM, Partitioning)
AUTOSAR architecture and MCAL integration
Debugging and analysis using tools such as Trace32
Embedded software development and system-level integration
Experience Required:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Applied Mathematics, or similar
Embedded software development within the automotive industry
Experience with ISO 26262 and ASPICE processes
Experience in debugging and troubleshooting embedded systems
Hands-on experience with Complex Drivers implementation and integration
Skills Required:
Strong programming skills in C
Minimum 4 years of experience working with AUTOSAR BSW and MCAL
Solid understanding of software engineering principles
Knowledge of Infineon TriCore platforms
Skilled in Vector tools (DaVinci Configurator/Developer)
Experience with requirement tools (e.g. Elektra, CarWeaver)
Experience working with Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers
Knowledge of Enterprise Architect (EA)
Fluent in English and Swedish is a plus
Soft skills:
A curious Engineer with excellent communication skills
Structured and methodical in your way of working
Enjoy solving complex technical challenges
Strong documentation and communication skills
A collaborative team player who enjoys sharing knowledge
Self-driven, flexible, and result-oriented with a positive mindset
Interviews are conducted on a rolling basis so please do not hesitate to apply
The role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Swedish Driving license B is a benefit Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-11
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Base SW Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9960501