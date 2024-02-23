Base Design Developer - Car Service Business
2024-02-23
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
Car Service Business is an organization within Volvo Cars with the purpose to enable an effortless car usage and service experience.
Service Technology operates in Car Service Business, is responsible for making life less complicated for consumers by supplying service providers with safe, sustainable, and efficient car service technology solutions in the areas of spare parts, maintenance & repair instructions as well as tools & equipment.
We work with a responsibility that goes all the way from creation of technical service solutions to information creation and implementation in the markets. Our ambition is to be the preferred supplier of spare parts and services to our retailers and customers and thereby actively contribute to creating the best car usage experience.
We are now searching for an engaged developer for the Base Design team.
About the role
The Base Design Team within Service Technology works in early development phases (1-4 years before car launch) to understand the needs of the future Service Provider.
The team creates prerequisites to enable handling of our cars on the aftermarket. Considering both the product development, developed by Research and Development as well as our own workshop concepts.
What you'll do
You will work together with other internal Service Business Teams to identify our aftermarket needs.
With close collaboration with Research and Development organization, you will be responsible to achieve the best possible service solutions with focus on new technologies, sustainability, and circularity.
You will work towards the specific car launches and by influencing the product design, you will optimize the Spare Parts assortment. You will also identify and optimize the needs of special tools.
You and your skills
• University engineering education or similar experience.
• Experience from the automotive industry and car product design.
• Experience from product development processes and/or automotive workshop concepts.
• Fluent in English (written and spoken).
On a personal level
As a person you are well structured with an analytic approach to your tasks.
You are a team-player with a positive attitude and have excellent communication skills.
You adapt easily to different situations and specific needs, have a high drive and not afraid to search for information.
Strong customer focus, courage, and an ability to balance stakeholders are also important competences in this role.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position please contact Hiring Managers Thomas Andréason thomas.andreason@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
Welcome to apply by the latest 2024-03-10.
Please note due to GDPR, applications via email will not be accepted.
