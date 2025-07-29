Bartender/Server
2025-07-29
Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with ten distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,460 hotels in operation and under development in 95+ countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.
People are at the core of our business success and future. Our people are true Moment Makers and together we bring the culture, spirit, environment and opportunities that empower you to be your best, every day, everywhere, every time. Together, we make Every Moment Matter.
Are you shaken not stirred? We are looking for service minded individuals who wants to join us in creating memorable moments.
We are currently seeking a Bartender and a Server to join our vibrant team. At Radisson Hotel Group, we are in search of individuals who go beyond the resume - those with character, skills, talents, and a passion for creating memorable experiences. We value mindset as pivotal: anticipating guest needs, supporting your department, and consistently delivering memorable experiences.
Our Food & Beverage team members have a unique flare and are able to lead and inspire their team to create the Wow Factor for our guests.
- Works as part of a team that maximizes guest satisfaction and comfort, delivering a positive and timely response to guest enquiries.
- Takes responsibility for the duties and tasks assigned to the role, ensuring that all work is carried out in a timely and professional manner.
- Delivers departmental plans and objectives, where hotel initiatives & targets are achieved.
- Collaborates with their immediate report, ensuring that costs and inventory are controlled, that productivity and performance levels are attained.
- Builds and maintains effective working relationships whilst promoting the company culture and values.
- Ensures adherence and compliance to all legislation where due diligence requirements and best practice activities are planned, delivered and documented for internal and external audit, performing follow-up as required.
- Shifts are afternoon and evening based.
- Work hours are on "need be" basis (with potential for a part-time contract)
Experience in food & beverage service is essential. Preferably in an up-scale environment.
Hands-on approach with a can-do work style.
Commitment to delivering exceptional guest service with a passion for the hospitality industry.
Ability to find creative solutions taking ownership for duties and tasks assigned.
Personal integrity, with the ability to work in an environment that demands excellence.
Strong communication skills. Ersättning
