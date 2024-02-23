Bartender...kinda
2024-02-23
Are you a culinary enthusiast tired of the traditional kitchen routine? Or perhaps a bartender seeking a unique focus on crafting a select few exceptional drinks? We have an exciting opportunity that sits somewhere in between!
While we're not your typical cocktail bar, our cocktail program is at the heart of our beverage offerings. We feature around 8 carefully curated cocktails on our menu at any given time.
Ideal Candidate Profiles:
1.- The Culinary Enthusiast:
Are you a chef looking for a change from your usual kitchen responsibilities?
Do you find joy in meticulous prep work and believe that creating a complex cocktail is just as satisfying as any culinary task?
An enthusiast about the bar scene (you know what a milk punch is because you're an enthusiast), and you believe that with the right structure and a service-oriented mentality, mastering the art of serving 8 different drinks is not only achievable but a perfect fit for you.
• ***Acknowledges that mastering 8 drinks at a time might not make you a professional bartender but understands that it's precisely what we need.
2.- The Focused Bartender:
Are you a bartender who wants to concentrate on perfecting a smaller set of drinks rather than a wide array?
Do you appreciate that crafting a limited number of drinks allows for exceptional quality in each one?
Important Note:
Regardless of the profile, candidates must be aware that while bartending is the primary focus, there will be days when fewer cocktails are prepared, and you will function as part of the waiter staff. This is not an extraordinary event but a normal and expected part of your duties.
Service dynamics can vary, especially since most drinks are part of our cocktail pairing with tasting menus. For example, there might be occasions where we serve 150 drinks that must arrive simultaneously with the food. While we have a well-established system, it's crucial that cocktails sync seamlessly with the food service.
About Us:
We are a Mexican restaurant that values authenticity and a passion for what we do. While we don't see ourselves as fine dining, we take pride in delivering a fantastic culinary experience. Our team has a positive attitude, and the camaraderie among coworkers. As a member of our team, you can enjoy great staff meals, quality coffee, and an environment where your contribution is truly valued.
How to Apply:
If you are enthusiastic, customer-oriented, and excited about joining a team that cares deeply about its craft, we want to hear from you! Please submit your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your relevant experience.
email: hectormijares@tizne.se
• *email should be marked as "Tizne BAR APPLICATION"
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
E-post: hectormijares@tizne.se
