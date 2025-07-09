Bartender
2025-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Restaurant, located by the picturesque Lake Mälaren in Mariefred, is seeking a dedicated Bartender to join historic and vibrant hospitality team. Location is offering an authentic experience in charming surroundings. This is an exceptional opportunity for someone passionate about drink craftsmanship and guest service to elevate their career in an iconic setting, working alongside experienced professionals in a welcoming, collaborative environment. This role involves crafting classic and modern beverages in well-established bar, as well as supporting service in a-la-carte restaurant and seasonal outdoor terraces.
Location: Mariefred (45 min from Stockholm)
Who we are looking for:
Bartender specialist
Responsibilities:
• preparing and serving drinks (beer, wine, cocktails);
• advising guests and recommending pairings;
• supporting barback and service routines;
• collaborating with restaurant and kitchen staff;
• maintaining bar inventory, cleanliness, and presentation.
Requirements:
• previous experience as bartender or barback - must have;
• excellent customer service and communication skills;
• good knowledge of beverage and cocktail recipes;
• ability to work in a high-pace environment;
• flexible with working hours, including evenings and weekends;
• fluent Swedish or English (guest facing role).
Merits:
• familiarity with local and craft beers;
• wine and spirits education (e.g. Sommelier or Bartender certification).
Your profile:
• service-oriented and engaging;
• organized and detail-focused;
• adaptable, humble, and team-driven;
• passionate about drinks, history, and guest experience.
What the employer offers:
• full-time position untill September 2025;
• salary according to kollektive avtal;
• 100% on-site work in a beautiful historic setting;
• supportive team atmosphere;
• opportunities to learn local beverage traditions and seasonal trend work;
• regular shifts across restaurant, bar, and outdoor terrace during peak seasons.
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
