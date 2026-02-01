Barista / Bartender for ThirdPlace
2026-02-01
We are looking for a Barista / Bartender to join our team.
About the role
You will prepare coffee, alcohol-free drinks, and light bar service while creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for our guests.
Responsibilities
Prepare and serve coffee, tea, and beverages
Handle basic bar service (non-alcoholic focus)
Provide friendly and professional customer service
Keep the bar and work areas clean and organised
Handle opening/closing routines and daily tasks
Requirements
Previous experience as a barista and/or bartender is required
Confident with espresso machines and drink preparation
Service-minded, reliable, and calm under pressure
Comfortable working independently and in a team
We offer
Flexible working hours
A creative, calm, and community-driven environment
Opportunity to grow with the venue
Apply by sending a short introduction and CV
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20
E-post: connect@third-place.se
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
Arbetsgivare Third place AB
(org.nr 559503-6269)
Rödabergsgatan 11 (visa karta
113 33 STOCKHOLM
9715977