Barista / Bartender for ThirdPlace

Third place AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm
2026-02-01


Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Third place AB i Stockholm

We are looking for a Barista / Bartender to join our team.
About the role
You will prepare coffee, alcohol-free drinks, and light bar service while creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for our guests.
Responsibilities
Prepare and serve coffee, tea, and beverages

Handle basic bar service (non-alcoholic focus)

Provide friendly and professional customer service

Keep the bar and work areas clean and organised

Handle opening/closing routines and daily tasks

Requirements
Previous experience as a barista and/or bartender is required

Confident with espresso machines and drink preparation

Service-minded, reliable, and calm under pressure

Comfortable working independently and in a team

We offer
Flexible working hours

A creative, calm, and community-driven environment

Opportunity to grow with the venue

Apply by sending a short introduction and CV

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20
E-post: connect@third-place.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Third place AB (org.nr 559503-6269)
Rödabergsgatan 11 (visa karta)
113 33  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
9715977

Prenumerera på jobb från Third place AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Third place AB: