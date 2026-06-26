Barista / Bartender for ThirdPlace
Third place AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Third place AB i Stockholm
Are you passionate about creating great drinks and memorable customer experiences?
Third Place is looking for a friendly, energetic, and reliable Bartender with Barista skills to join our growing team. We are more than a café and bar—we're a creative community space hosting art exhibitions, live music, networking events, workshops, and private gatherings.
Your responsibilities
Prepare high-quality coffee, espresso drinks, and specialty beverages.
Mix and serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks during events.
Deliver outstanding customer service with a warm and welcoming attitude.
Keep the bar and coffee station clean, organized, and fully stocked.
Handle opening and closing routines.
Assist with events and maintain a positive atmosphere for our guests.
Work closely with the team to ensure smooth daily operations. Typical responsibilities in combined barista/bartender roles include beverage preparation, customer service, maintaining equipment, and cleanliness.
We're looking for someone who
Has experience as a bartender and/or barista.
Can prepare espresso-based coffee and classic cocktails.
Is service-minded, proactive, and enjoys working with people.
Thrives in a fast-paced environment.
Speaks English (Swedish is a strong advantage).
Is available to work evenings and weekends.
Has the legal right to work in Sweden.
We offer
Flexible hourly employment.
A creative, inclusive, and inspiring work environment.
Opportunities to grow with an expanding hospitality and event venue.
Staff discounts on food and beverages.
The chance to be part of a vibrant community that brings together art, culture, food, and people.
Interested?
Send your CV and a short introduction in English, telling us why you'd be a great fit for Third Place. We look forward to meeting you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-14
E-post: connect@third-place.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Third place AB
(org.nr 559503-6269)
Rödabergsgatan 11 (visa karta
)
113 33 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9979973