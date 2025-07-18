Barchef - Bar Manager - Basta Malmö New Opening
Ciao Malmö! Dream Big and join the Squadra
We are thrilled to announce that Basta is opening in Malmö at the iconic Lilla Torg, a historic square in the heart of the city known for its charming cobblestone streets, vibrant atmosphere, and beautifully preserved half-timbered buildings. This lively spot brings together centuries of history with the pulse of the modern food scene. Covering 400 square meters and offering 110 seats, our new restaurant is set to become a favorite destination for both locals and visitors.
Basta is a casual dining restaurant brand, offering great guest experiences in beautifully designed places. With a colorful inspiration from the narrow streets of Amalfi up to the north of Milano, we are proud of our generous food and an authentic Italian hospitality. The concept is a part of Urban Italian Group (UIG) and we are a family of 350 amazing people that keeps growing, serving over 3000 guests daily across our 10 trattorias.
Our Culture and Values
We believe we work with people, not food. Our core values: Trust, Inclusion, Passion & Entrepreneurship are our guiding light in everything we do. We have a genuine commitment to make sure everyone in the family feels included.
About You and The Role
We are looking for an inspiring leader who lives by our values daily and has a deep desire for constant development. You have at least 1 year of experience in a bar managerial role and you are hungry to take on a new challenge onboard.
Lead a team of 3+ bartenders during peak season, with an ability to plan, recruit and coach
You take a full responsibility over the ordering and stock control of beverages
You creatively lead the process of cocktail menu and wine list development with an openness to collaborate and take feedback from others
You are involved in the whole restaurant management ecosystem and align with brand directions
You leading by example working in the service 90% of your time
Your Benefits & What to Expect
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.
Individual salary according to agreement + tips
5000 sek referral bonus scheme for introducing a successful colleague
Delicious team meals and bottomless soft drinks on shifts
Flexible contracts tailored to your needs
Best on the market growth opportunities
Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations
Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan
Work-Life balance: 4 weeks schedule ahead, once a month weekend off
The unforgettable annual Gala party and team nights out
International trips and possibility to work abroad
Friends for life
Our Trophy Cabinet Diversity price 2023 (51 different nationalities within our family)
Top 10 most booked restaurants in Stockholm 2023
Best Swedens Vegan Pizza 2024
Sweden's Best F&B Concept 2025
Quick Facts
Location: Malmö Opening: September 25, 2025 Start: September Team: Part of a 350+ person team across Sweden Languages: Swedish and/or English Position: Full-Time Ersättning
