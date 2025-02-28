Barception Crew? What! Barception = Bar + Reception - 20%-60% Deltid
Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB / Receptionistjobb / Malmö Visa alla receptionistjobb i Malmö
2025-02-28
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Varberg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We're Comfort Hotel® - a hotel chain that promises to give our guests what they need, and skip the unnecessary. We have great locations, urban design and we're offering selected services, but the service we give is great. We aim to be Easy on the wallet, have Easy access, be Easy to enjoy and last but definitely not least - be Easy on the planet.
Comfort Hotel® is part of Strawberry.
The job? Barception = Bar + Reception
Classic reception work such as check-in and check-out,
Answering phones, emails, accepting bookings,
Preparing arrival lists, etc.
Act as host and take responsibility for the overall impression for our guests at the hotel
Serve simple food & drinks from our Barception menu.
preparing arrival lists, etc.
Responsible for the hotel's fire safety, as well as guest safety
Ensure that guests are always taken care of through excellent service.
Ensure that both the reception area and meeting rooms are clean, tidy and presentable at all times.
Replenish goods and equipment
Sales of goods in Barception
You need to be at least 20 years old to apply for this position due to alcohol serving rules and regislations
The position is 20% and the schedule includes day, evening and weekend.
This job has the possibility to have a higher % during high season - april-august.
Who are we?
We are a joy-spreading bunch and with our wonderful energy we spread to ourselves and both to colleagues and guests. We are outgoing, professional in a relaxed way and experts in providing personal service. Having good cohesion at work and having a positive work group is something we value greatly. We are reliable and take full responsibility for the tasks we are assigned and together we work to achieve set results. Teamwork.
Does this sound right to you?
• Is responsible
• Has a positive mindset.
• Has a "I'll solve it" mentality.
• Puts the guests in focus.
• Is curious to learn new things and develop together with our team.
• Likes order and professionalism.
What do we offer you?
At your new workplace, the whole world meets - both hotel guests, conference guests and your 60 colleagues, who come from +20 different countries.
In other words, we are a diverse group that sees great value in our diversity.
As a crew, you will be part of a small team with good colleagues.
At the same time, you will be part of a large hotel with 293 rooms, which provides a daily routine where there is plenty to do. In addition, you will have a manager who is present, listening and always ready to support you.
Not least, we also have employee benefits, which include: Pension scheme, breakfast, health insurance, four free hotel nights each year at the more than 250 hotels in the Nordic region that belong to Strawberry, as well as discounts on all our hotels, bars and restaurants for you, your family and your friends.
How?
If this is you we are looking for or if you know someone who would be a good fit, don't hesitate! Submit your application to us today and become part of a fantastic team.
Interviews are ongoing and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Application deadline 31th. of march 2025
Hope to see you! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB
(org.nr 556106-6050) Arbetsplats
Comfort Hotel Malmö Jobbnummer
9193204