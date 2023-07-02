Bar Manager / Bartender

La Neta AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm
2023-07-02


Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos La Neta AB i Stockholm, Täby eller i hela Sverige

Looking for an experienced bartender or floor manager that could lead a team during the evening hours.
We've been in the business of taco making for almost 15 years and we opened our first bar during the pandemic.
The location has incredible potential. Right now we're looking for someone with experience running evening operations.
Ideally you're in Stockholm, speak Spanish and know a thing or two about Mexican food culture.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-31
E-post: david@laneta.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
La Neta AB (org.nr 556757-7522)
Smålandsgatan 24 (visa karta)
111 46  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
La Neta BAR

Kontakt
David Licona Quinitanilla
087101220

Jobbnummer
7932201

Prenumerera på jobb från La Neta AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos La Neta AB: