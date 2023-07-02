Bar Manager / Bartender
2023-07-02
Looking for an experienced bartender or floor manager that could lead a team during the evening hours.
We've been in the business of taco making for almost 15 years and we opened our first bar during the pandemic.
The location has incredible potential. Right now we're looking for someone with experience running evening operations.
Ideally you're in Stockholm, speak Spanish and know a thing or two about Mexican food culture. Så ansöker du
