Bar and Restaurant Associate - Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken i Stockholm
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with our innovative owners Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability.
We are now looking for a a motivated and compassionate new member to join our food & beverage team to ensure exceptional customer service as we align the hotel as one of the top luxury hotels in Stockholm post-renovation.
If you have a passion for hospitality and a focus on delivering outstanding guest experiences, we want to hear from you!
We believe in nurturing talent and providing opportunities for professional development. Whether you are starting your journey in hospitality or looking to take the next step in your career, we offer a workplace where you can learn, grow, and thrive.
Key Responsibilities:
• Deliver outstanding food and beverage service in a fast-paced environment
• Prepare and serve a variety of expertly crafted beverages to the highest standard
• Maintain high levels of customer satisfaction, assuring personalised service and addressing guest concerns or needs promptly, ensuring a memorable experience for every guest
• Engage with guests in a warm and professional manner, anticipating their needs and preferences
• Ensure a consistent quality of food and beverage preparation
• Ensure effective communication and collaboration with other teams and departments
Qualifications:
• A solid general knowledge of food and beverages and working in bar
• A driven attitude and an eye for detail
• Ability to handle high-pressure situations with efficiency and professionalism
• A strong guest focus and takes satisfaction in delivering high-level service
• A team-oriented mindset, but with the ability to work independently and show initiative
• Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English; additional languages are a plus
• Ability to work evenings, weekends
What We Offer:
• Part-time, fixed-term position from May 1st to August 31st.
• Chance of being part of one of the biggest renovation and re-positioning projects in Stockholm's hotel scene
• Employment in a company with great opportunities for growth, where our core value is "Putting People First"
• A dynamic and inclusive work environment
• Employee discounted rates at over 8500+ hotels worldwide
Join our team and play a key role in creating memorable experiences for our guests!
Working hours follow a rotating schedule, including weekdays, evenings, and weekends according to the hotel's needs.
In addition, a valid Swedish work permit is required.
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We have recently started our much-anticipated renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team.
About Archer Hotel Management
Archer Hotel Management (AHM) is the operational arm of Archer Hotel Capital (AHC), committed to pioneering sustainable management of upscale and luxury hotels in Europe. AHM is dedicated to making a 'world of difference,' empowering teams to foster entrepreneurial cultures and deliver operational excellence. Our commitment includes achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and gaining third-party certification for sustainable practices. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken
(org.nr 556118-3319), http://www.sheratonstockholm.com Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Kontakt
Outlets manager
Moa Hallenborg moa.hallenborg@sheratonstockholm.com 084123400 Jobbnummer
9276046