Banking Book Market Risk Analyst
2023-08-23
Are you passionate about IRRBB?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Analyse, identify, and quantify banking book market risks.
• Analyse how the bank's risk profile, profitability, and capital requirements are affected by changes in financial markets and the economy including behaviour changes.
• Gain in depth knowledge about the banks' balance sheet and products.
• Developing risk governance and defining methods, controls, and processes relevant for the banking book market risk area.
• Monitor and analyse external regulatory development.
• Work closely with other teams within Group Risk as well as our colleagues in the Treasury department.
What is needed in this role:
• Minimum 5 years' experience from IRRBB / market risk control and/or risk management.
• Good analytical and problem-solving skills and ability to work independently.
• Excellent communication skills in English, oral and written with the ability to present complex matters in a simple and understandable way.
• A strong academic background within economics/engineering/finance/mathematics/statistics.
• Extensive knowledge of risks control tools and techniques.
• Extensive knowledge about banking, financial instruments, and markets.
• Understanding of the regulatory environment in the banking book market risk area.
• Be creative and comfortable with taking own initiative.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
embark on an exciting journey to improve the analysis, identification, modelling, and measurement of banking book and ALM risks. You will be part of an experienced team with a large capacity to deliver on various topics within our area. We will offer you an intellectually challenging job opportunity in a dynamic environment with good opportunities for personal development and growth. My expectations on the team members are that they are creative and open for new challenges, have a strong self-motivation and take responsibility for their assignments and deliveries. I also believe that a diverse team is important for fulfilling our goals." Fredrik Eklund, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 08.09.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Fredrik Eklund, +46 725 21 20 15
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
