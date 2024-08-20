Backend Software Engineer (.NET Core)
2024-08-20
Sinch is a global leader in cloud communications, helping businesses connect with their customers on their mobile phones. We reach every phone on earth, with over 147 billion conversations every year. Our technology powers the world's leading communications platforms.
We are a dynamic and innovative team seeking a passionate Backend Software Engineer (.NET Core) to collaborate on our cloud-based communication solutions that are built using the latest versions of C# and .NET Core hosted on AWS using cloud native technologies like Kubernetes and Docker.
The working model is hybrid, and you can work from Stockholm or Malmo office.
Responsibilities
Create systems that are not only scalable but also resilient, ensuring graceful failure.
Manage the software lifecycle from design and development to testing and production deployment.
Work with a range of different technologies and programming languages, but primarily with C# and .NET Core.
Actively contribute to enhancing our development processes and pipelines.
Take a hands-on approach to monitoring production environments, identifying issues, and being on-call when necessary.
Engage closely with software engineers, architects, DevOps specialists, and product managers to deliver exceptional products.
Requirements
Experienced professional in team-based development, deployment, and maintenance of software products in production.
In-depth knowledge of .NET Core and a deep passion for technology.
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.
Ability to work effectively within a cross-functional self-organizing team, fostering collaboration and mutual respect among team members.
A passion for writing clean and testable code.
Bachelor's degree in computer science or related technical discipline.
Good to have
Experience in a similar industry or related one.
Experience working with service-oriented architecture and distributed systems.
Experience with Kubernetes or similar technologies.
Experience working with AWS.
Proven ability to work with others to solve tough technical problems.
Ability to thrive in a dynamic and fast-paced work environment characteristic of agile development methodologies.
Experience guiding and mentoring fellow developers empowering them to contribute effectively to team goals.
