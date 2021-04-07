Backend Software Engineer - Zensum AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Backend Software Engineer
Zensum AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-07
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Zensum AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a backend software engineer to join our growing development team. The ideal candidate is an engineer who has experience with multiple programming languages as well as experience building payment processing solutions. Besides, she/him is a team player who enjoys being involved in all the steps of the software development life-cycle, starting from collecting requirements up until deploying to the production environment.
Responsibilities
Designing & developing distributed systems
Writing technical specifications
Building integrations with 3rd party systems
Evaluating new technologies
Maintaining existing codebase
Skills and Qualifications
A Master's Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology 4+ years of experience
Extensive experience with Java, Python & NodeJS
Extensive experience with Kafka
Some knowledge of PHP and Kotlin
Docker & k8
UML
Identity server (OAuth2, OIDC, JWT) Enterprise integration patterns MongoDB & MySQL
OpenAPI
Comfortable with database internals
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-07
Adress
Zensum AB
Eriksbergsgatan 27
11430 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5676917
Zensum AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-07
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Zensum AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a backend software engineer to join our growing development team. The ideal candidate is an engineer who has experience with multiple programming languages as well as experience building payment processing solutions. Besides, she/him is a team player who enjoys being involved in all the steps of the software development life-cycle, starting from collecting requirements up until deploying to the production environment.
Responsibilities
Designing & developing distributed systems
Writing technical specifications
Building integrations with 3rd party systems
Evaluating new technologies
Maintaining existing codebase
Skills and Qualifications
A Master's Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology 4+ years of experience
Extensive experience with Java, Python & NodeJS
Extensive experience with Kafka
Some knowledge of PHP and Kotlin
Docker & k8
UML
Identity server (OAuth2, OIDC, JWT) Enterprise integration patterns MongoDB & MySQL
OpenAPI
Comfortable with database internals
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-07
Adress
Zensum AB
Eriksbergsgatan 27
11430 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5676917