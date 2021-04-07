Backend Software Engineer - Zensum AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm

Zensum AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm2021-04-07We are looking for a backend software engineer to join our growing development team. The ideal candidate is an engineer who has experience with multiple programming languages as well as experience building payment processing solutions. Besides, she/him is a team player who enjoys being involved in all the steps of the software development life-cycle, starting from collecting requirements up until deploying to the production environment.ResponsibilitiesDesigning & developing distributed systemsWriting technical specificationsBuilding integrations with 3rd party systemsEvaluating new technologiesMaintaining existing codebaseSkills and QualificationsA Master's Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology 4+ years of experienceExtensive experience with Java, Python & NodeJSExtensive experience with KafkaSome knowledge of PHP and KotlinDocker & k8UMLIdentity server (OAuth2, OIDC, JWT) Enterprise integration patterns MongoDB & MySQLOpenAPIComfortable with database internals2021-04-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-07Zensum ABEriksbergsgatan 2711430 Stockholm5676917