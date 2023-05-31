Backend Software Engineer - Sweden
Tink AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-05-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tink AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Linköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Tink was founded in 2012, and a decade later became part of Visa in 2022. Tink was created with the aim of changing the banking industry for the better. We have built Europe's most robust open banking platform - with the broadest, deepest connectivity and powerful services that create value out of the financial data. We offer the tools that allow anyone - from big banks and fintechs to startups - to build the future of financial services across Europe.
We are looking for more engineers to join our teams within the areas of Connectivity, Payments, Aggregation, and many more.
Connectivity teams create software agents integrating data from 3400+ financial institutions. They ultimately focus on continual service improvements and enable real-time transactions and payment processing all around Europe and provide seamless authentication flows. Tink, is one of the first companies in Europe to initiate payments through open banking, so Payments day-to-day work often means solving problems for which there's no blueprint. While Aggregation stores, refreshes and displays aggregated data from the thousands of financial institutions we connect to. With this data, we build products and APIs to solve problems like account aggregation, account verification, balance checks, and we support other Tink products.
What you'll do:
• You will help us to drive our open banking products in a reliable and fast way to different markets
• Together with your team you will deploy software multiple times per day
• Work with our technologies such as AWS, Cassandra, Memcached, Bazel, Kafka, Elasticsearch, Docker, gRPC, and MySQL, and all our microservices run on Kubernetes
Who you are:
• We're looking for candidates both at the start of their careers as well as candidates who have a few years of experience based in Stockholm. We provide visa sponsorship when needed
• You have a degree in Computer Science or a similar technical field, or equivalent practical experience
• Experience with Java, Python or Go
• You are curious and eager to learn
Who we are at Tink
We are a company of developers and engineers - it's in our DNA to imagine, build and iterate. We were founded with a vision of transforming an industry that lacked competition and momentum. And we have built a company of passionate over-achievers who all believe there is always a better way of doing things.
People from all over Europe - and the world - have joined us on our mission to build the biggest and best open banking platform in Europe.
We're looking forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tink AB
(org.nr 556898-2192), https://tink.com/ Arbetsplats
Tink Jobbnummer
7840174