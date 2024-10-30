Backend Software Developer
Who are we?
We are a team of 6 experienced developers that is looking for a new member! Our team's mission is to build and maintain a flexible and powerful platform that enables and empowers multiple development teams at Benify to innovate and deliver features with speed and efficiency. By prioritizing quality, security, and reusability, we seek to enable teams to focus on building impactful solutions that drive business success and meet the diverse needs of our clients.
About the role
As a Backend Software Developer at Benify, you'll be at the forefront of building and enhancing our large-scale, distributed application and associated services. You'll work closely with multiple developers, tech leads, and product owners from diverse backgrounds to deliver cutting-edge solutions. Your responsibilities will include driving improvements in architecture, collaborating on solution designs, and ensuring top-notch code quality.
What You'll Do:
Develop, maintain, and enhance large-scale, distributed systems in Java.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to break down tasks and deliver strategic initiatives.
Improve our current architecture, advocate for best practices, and lead technical discussions.
Write automated tests and take ownership of deliverables to ensure the highest quality.
Share your knowledge and mentor team members across the organization.
Current tools and technologies
Java
Spring Framework
MySQL
Kubernetes
Keycloak
NATS
Github
What You Bring:
As a person, we would like to see that you are:
Collaborative: You enjoy working in teams and coordinating technical work with others.
Problem-solving: You can identify, analyze, and propose solutions to complex business challenges.
Decision-making: You evaluate alternatives effectively and design solutions that meet user needs.
We also want you to have:
Proven experience in designing scalable, reliable, and high-performance backend systems.
Proficiency in Java and a track record of delivering high-quality, well-tested code.
Strong expertise in software engineering concepts like algorithms, data structures, multithreading, concurrency, and CI/CD.
Experience in designing APIs and working with large datasets.
Experience working with internal development teams to understand requirements, iterate on ideas and build custom solutions.
It's a plus if you have:
Fluency in RDBMS such as MySQL or PostgreSQL.
Experience in migrating a distributed monolithic application to a microservices-based architecture.
Hands-on experience of public cloud offerings/services (AWS, GCP, Azure).
Experience with cloud architecture patterns.
The company
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 550 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1500 customers and approximately three million users around the world . We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included "Because People Matter".
At Benify, you'll be part of a dynamic, forward-thinking tech team working on a mission to make life easier for companies and their employees. You'll have the opportunity to grow your career in a supportive and innovative environment, where your contributions truly make a difference.
Perks of being a Benifyer
Collective agreement
Generous wellness allowance
30 days vacation
ITP1 Pension and Lifeplan - a pension tool that provides you with personalized advice to optimize your retirement planning
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
Annual conference
A variety of social events and activities in the offices
You're responsible for your own development and we offer internal career opportunities
Practical information
Start: As soon as we find our perfect match
Location: Stockholm or Gothenburg
Extent: Full time
Apply by submitting your CV and/or your LinkedIn profile using the application form below. We screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date.
