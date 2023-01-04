Backend QA Engineer (Manual & Automated testing)
Nasdaq is continuously revolutionizing markets and undergoing transformations while we adopt new technologies to develop innovative solutions, constantly aiming to rewrite tomorrow. To be able to continue and excel in the exciting journey we are looking for a Backend QA Engineer to help our organization develop products of top quality. We operate in a dynamic and international environment where the pace is high and your initiatives are valued!
Your role & responsibilities:
As a QA Engineer, you will be working with an exciting and complex Trading platform with very high-quality requirements. The team is a highly qualified scrum team consisting of Business Analysts, Software Developers, and other QA Engineers. Your work will have a significant impact and influence on the quality of the deliveries we make to our clients around the world. In short, your responsibilities will be (but are not limited to):
Plan, develop, implement and analyze test cases in large project deliveries and smaller service releases
Focus on further developing test automation
Report test progress and results to customers
Review requirements, design, and test specifications in the project team and with customers
We believe you are eager to tackle other responsibilities and projects that contribute the team and your professional development
You will work in close cooperation with our customers and in this role you may also support them in customer early testing and during acceptance testing
Who you are:
You have a Bachelor/Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or another related field
Experience working with backend test automation
Experience and strong knowledge of Java
Knowledge of agile test approaches and the software development life cycle
Excellent communication skills together with a strong client service mentality
Willingness to take initiative and thrive in a high pace environment supporting demanding users
Financial industry knowledge is meriting
What we offer:
The opportunity to be part of our product evolution
A supportive team and engaging environment
Opportunity to progress your career within and beyond QA
Hybrid work model with a minimum of 2 days in the office.
Competitive compensation package including an annual bonus and equity along with 32 days of paid vacation. Additional flex days to take every other month.
Does this sound like you?
This is a full-time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. Please submit your application in English as soon as possible as the process is ongoing.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
