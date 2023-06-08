Backend engineer with a love for gaming
2023-06-08
Abios Gaming continues to grow and now we are searching for experienced engineers to join their team at their amazing office near Torsplan! Are you a backend engineer who wants to be a part of an exciting growth journey ahead at a company with a unique product that values its employees high? Apply today, we apply continuous selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Abios is a Stockholm-based esports data provider, founded in 2013, who distributes industry-leading esports data and technology across the globe. Abios customers include world-famous esports teams, search engines, and sportsbooks. Abios provide their customers with data APIs, data visualization iframes, and odds on top of which they can build the next generation of esports products.
Being a tech scaleup, Abios engineering team has a significant business impact and makes important decisions for the direction of their company. As a backend developer, you will work in small agile teams with clear missions and end-to-end ownership of your product development, utilizing a modern tech stack to create novel data-based esports products.
As a Backend Engineer, your primary responsibility is to design, develop and maintain an application or software's server-side logic and systems. This involves working with different technologies and tools to build scalable, secure, and efficient solutions that meet the needs of the end users.
Your role requires a deep understanding of REST and WebSocket APIs, cloud-based services and infrastructure, microservices, and databases. To be successful in this role, you must possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills, have a passion for delivering high-quality code, and be a great communicator. You should also be comfortable working in a team environment, collaborating with other developers, testers, and project managers to ensure that projects are delivered on time.
You are offered
• Abios is an esports startup at its core, with employees sharing a love for esports and gaming. As such, our Stockholm office has gaming computers and consoles, perfect for in-house tournaments or an after-work CS:GO full-stack. For those interested, there are events on the social calendar including exercising days, breakfast on Fridays, and after work with colleagues.
• We take the health of our employees seriously and understand that sometimes life gets in the way. Hence, we allow our employees to work from home a day per week as needed
• Our competitive salaries and benefits include a generous parental leave program, health benefits, and pension. We offer 30 days of paid leave a year because we believe everyone deserves a healthy work-life balance, and we are open to partly remote work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Build amazing end-to-end API's and developer experiences
• Ensure that our APIs are robust, dependable, and high-performing by implementing the necessary measures to ensure their security, reliability, and performance
• Use state of the art technologies to solve real problems for our customers at vast scale
• Work closely with various cross-functional teams to develop and deliver tools or data structures to measure, optimize and scale our product offerings
• Share your knowledge and expertise to help the team evolve best practices; be a mentor and a mentee
• Building the future of the Abios public API's and contributing to projects with significant outreach, serving tens of millions of user requests daily
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A few years of industry experience building high-quality code and infrastructure
• A passion for API:s, infrastructure, and building amazing developer experiences
• Strong problem-solving ability
• Experience shipping high-quality products from start to finish
• Growth mindset and bias for action
• Attention to detail, especially around performance, accessibility, reliability, and security.
To work efficiently with our code-base, we would like to see that you have practical experience in a few of these areas (personal or professional)
• REST & WebSocket APIs
• Golang (primary programming language, but previous experience is not mandatory)
• Cloud-based services and infrastructure
• AWS: EKS, RabbitMQ, Redis, Lambda, Aurora etc
• Microservice infrastructure
• CI/CD pipelines
• SQL dialects & schema design
• Containerisation & Kubernetes
For this role, we only consider candidates based in Sweden.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Read more about Abios Gaming here!
