Backend Engineer (Go) - Data/Analytics
Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-11
We are looking for an engineer that will build the foundation for data driven player experiences. Leaderboards, character progressions, global events that will drive the narrative of the game, etc. In this role you will be responsible for building the framework that can be used by the game teams to deliver data into the persistent storage and then serve that data to support the game. You will also work on data applications that use and expose these data to your the players
Example of responsibilities
Design and maintain framework to persist player state
Design and maintain Spanner tables to persist the data
Help build data driven applications and experiences to delight our players
Work closely with game teams to incorporate their feedback and requirements
Optimize developer experience for the tools you are building
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
Good understanding of OLTP storage systems(we use Spanner)
Experience working with distributed systems(consistency is important for this job!)
Experience with driving architectural decisions from design to deployment
Self-motivated, detail-oriented, and capable of managing multiple tasks and deadlines
Experience with Go (or wide experience with multiple other languages)
A passion to learn new things
You like playing games!
Additionally, these would be a great bonus:
Experience with GCP stack
You thrive in a fast-paced environment where your skills depend on personal independence and agility
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our "Open Application."
