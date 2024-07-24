Backend Engineer, AdTech
We are looking for a Backend Engineer to join our AdTech engineering team The AdTech team, a bit more than 1-year-old and is on a task to turn Wolt into the most attractive destination for advertisers (brands or merchants) seeking to connect with a highly engaged audience.
While Wolt is best known as a food delivery platform, we have been grazing on new (product) green fields over the last year. We have expanded our offering to cover verticals such as grocery, pharmacy, apparel - and so much more - on top of restaurant delivery. However, we want to remain the most lovable and easy-to-use product around. It's a daunting challenge, but we strive to maintain a high level of consistency across customer touchpoints, maintain a coherent product and design language, and make it exceptionally intuitive for Wolt customers to discover the products they want and get them delivered to them in as little as a few minutes. Building an advertising platform will therefore be a complex challenge and requires serious engineering effort to be done elegantly and with a high dose of relevance and even subtlety. To succeed in this journey, we also cooperate very closely with our Doordash peers in the U.S..
Since it is the very early days in the project, you will play an integral part in defining the way the team will work, participate in architecture, CI/CD discussion meetings and decide on tools and best practices.
A few examples of challenges and projects we are working on:
Optimizing the performance of our ad server
Building new ad management UI for our merchants and brands
Ensure that our ads are relevant and of high quality
Figure out how to efficiently store and query ad performance data
You'll collaborate closely with the designer, product manager and other engineers in your team. We're obsessed with high-ownership teams at Wolt, which means you'll get to work in a culture of freedom and accountability. Our teams are in charge of their own roadmaps, how they build services and products, and how they solve challenges from new features to the core scalability of their solutions.
This role can be based in one of our tech hubs in Helsinki, Berlin, or Stockholm.
Our humble expectations
We are on the lookout for an experienced professional with a strong background in building backend services using either Python or JVM languages, preferably Kotlin. While the focus will be on Kotlin, you should be open to working with both Python and Kotlin. Don't worry if you don't have experience with both; we will make sure to teach you.
Your mission: deliver modern, testable, and maintainable code. Our services are up and running on AWS, and we harness the power of Docker & K8 for our CI/CD pipelines. You'll be working with PostgreSQL, Redis, and MongoDB databases
But there's more! We're looking for someone who Takes ownership beyond the obvious Is motivated to learn new things and share knowledge Loves collaborating with different teams across the organization.
Next steps
The position will be filled as soon as we find the right person, so make sure to apply as soon as you realize you really, really want to join us!
